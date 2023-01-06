The light came late to a cloud-bound High Peak, and dawn didn’t so much break as leak like water beneath a poorly sealed door. By the time there was enough day to take photos, I’d stopped at the year’s first catkins on hazel. There, too, were speck-like red flowers at the tips of the buds, and momentarily I recall the small inward shout at finding the first signs of life in a new year.

