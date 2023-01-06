Read full article on original website
NECN
Maine Warns Consumers of Rising Electric Bills
Many consumers in Maine can expect their electricity bills to go up around $30 starting in January, according to state officials. The Maine Public Utilities Commission reported that the increase is tied to the rising cost of natural gas, according to News Center Maine. “What we do every year, is...
NECN
Controversial MCAS Test Getting Fresh Look In Shifting Landscape
Top Democrats are leaving the door open to reassessing the role of Massachusetts' long-controversial standardized testing system as some education advocates reinvigorate calls to abolish the tests or remove the requirement that high school seniors pass it in order to receive a diploma. Lawmakers created the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System...
NECN
Maine Lobster Fishermen Must Report More About Their Catch
Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation’s lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch. Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn’t require...
NECN
Gov. Healey's Cabinet Still a Work in Progress
In the first week of her term, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is operating with a Cabinet that's in flux, with holdovers from Charlie Baker's team paired up with just five of Healey's own sworn Cabinet picks. Healey is eyeing an eventual 12-person Cabinet, and her own picks are in place...
NECN
Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin in Conn. Today
Recreational cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut began this morning. In all, seven dispensaries opened as of 10 a.m. All adults 21 and older are now able to purchase cannabis products. In the first day of sales, over $250,000 has been recorded, according to Biotrack, which is the inventory tracking...
