The Carlos Correa saga has been the most intriguing storyline of the winter. Arguably the most coveted free agent of the offseason has now agreed to not one but two 12+ year contracts with two different teams, only for both of them to have fallen through because of a failed physical. We are three weeks from when his deal with the Mets was announced, a 12-year pact worth $310 million. However, nobody knows what’s going to happen next.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO