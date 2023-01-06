Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Jetstream, a Ghanaian e-logistics platform for Africa’s B2B importers and exporters, takes in $13M equity, debt
Fintech lender and private equity firm Cauris and French development institution Proparco, through its bridge fund, provided the debt financing while the equity investors include Octerra, Wuri Ventures, Seed9, The MBA Fund and ASCVC, a venture fund founded by executives of the supply chain visibility platform Project44. Existing investors Alitheia IDF and Golden Palm participated as well.
TechCrunch
Data observability startup Metaplane lands investment from YC, others
Observability tools to capture and analyze IT tool data aren’t new — and these days, they’re raising a respectable amount of capital. Monte Carlo, whose platform uses machine learning to infer what data looks like and assess its impact, became a unicorn last May with $135 million in funding. Rival Cribl confirmed its unicorn status with a new round of funding — $150 million — also in May. Other observability vendors with substantial backing behind them include Manta, Observe, Better Stack, Coralogix and Unravel Data.
TechCrunch
Scale AI cuts 20% of its workforce
The decision, which was announced by founder and CEO Alexandr Wang via a company blog post, was made after rapid hiring in 2021 and 2022 came crashing into present-day macroeconomic challenges. The company did not say how many people work at Scale AI. However, back in February 2022, the company told TechCrunch it employed about 450 people.
TechCrunch
How companies at CES are taking on climate change (or pretending to)
I did, and boy was it ever. A “better world” could mean anything in corporate-speak, but in this case, the company is talking specifically about sustainability — and using aspirational language to distance itself from a fossil-fueled role in carving up the earth. Like Caterpillar, many of the exhibitors I saw as I walked the tech-show floor seemed to be rinsing their brands via earthly taglines, stock photos of crops and sunbeams, plastic trees and/or AstroTurf. I find this sort of thing especially distracting now that climate is my main beat, and that’s unfortunate, because there was still lots of intriguing climate (and adjacent) tech on display this year, tucked in among the vague evocations of nature.
TechCrunch
US tech giants say Indian panel’s recommended competition act ‘absolutist and regressive’
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”
TechCrunch
2023 will bring crisper methods for evaluating startup success
But if 2022 was a year of paradigm-shifting dynamics, 2023 will be a year when we’ll determine the winners and the losers — and more importantly, when crisper methods for evaluating success will emerge. The landscape for software companies. The tech ecosystem has seen a few downturns (though...
TechCrunch
BioNTech acquires Tunisian-born and UK-based AI startup InstaDeep for £562M
German-based biotech company BioNTech SE is set to acquire InstaDeep, a Tunis-born and U.K.-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, for up to £562 million (~$680 million) in its largest deal yet. Per Financial Times, the German vaccine maker intends to use InstaDeep’s machine learning to “improve its drug discovery process,...
TechCrunch
Some investors are (cautiously) implementing ChatGPT in their workflows
But for investors, ChatGPT’s surge isn’t just an inspiration for them to run and back the next big AI tool. Some are thinking through ways to integrate the technology into their workflows to do their jobs better, smarter and maybe even cheaper. Many investors shrugged at the idea...
TechCrunch
How can fintech startups outlast the VC winter?
However, in spite of all the crazy stories this year, there are real opportunities for aspiring fintech startups to become the new heroes of the multitrillion-dollar banking and embedded finance industry. In particular, I’m hearing that investors are reluctant to fund future potential unless it comes hand in hand with...
TechCrunch
FLIK’s unified checkout solution gives sellers in Southeast Asia more control over data
Based in Jakarta, FLIK announced today that it has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding from East Ventures, with participation from Init-6, GMO VenturePartners and Saison Capital. Before founding FLIK, Gadi’s previous startups included Pawoon, a point-of-sale platform that enables businesses to accept digital payments. Gadi told TechCrunch that...
Billionaires' squabble stalls Australia-to-Asia solar power project
MELBOURNE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The developer of a $21-billion project aiming to deliver solar power to Singapore from Australia has collapsed as its two main backers, Australian billionaires Mike Cannon-Brookes and Andrew Forrest, failed to agree on a new round of funding.
TechCrunch
European carriers file to create joint venture for opt-in ad targeting of mobile users
In a filing submitted to the European Commission’s competition division (spotted earlier by Politico), Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, France’s Orange, Spain’s Telefónica and the UK’s Vodafone set out the proposed concentration to create a jointly controlled and equally owned joint venture — to offer “a privacy-led, digital identification solution to support the digital marketing and advertising activities of brands and publishers,” as they describe the proposed “first party” data ad-targeting infrastructure.
TechCrunch
OpenAI in talks to back Zeloof and chip legend Keller’s startup at $100 million valuation
Zeloof has partnered with engineering veteran Jim Keller to found Atomic Semi, a startup that seeks to manufacture chips, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The startup is using “radically” simplified and miniaturized semiconductor fabs and prototyping integrated circuits to produce “much more affordable” chips in hours, instead of the typical months-long time frame, the sources said.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech Unacademy cuts upskilling service to double down on tests product and LinkedIn rival
As part of the move, about 40 people at Relevel will be let go “because of lack of availability of roles,” Unacademy co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal wrote to employees on Tuesday. About 80% of Relevel’s team will be absorbed by other businesses within the Unacademy Group, he said in the note, reviewed by TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Attention uses natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster
The New York-based startup announced today it has raised $3.1 million led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from institutional investors Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures and Ride Ventures. The round also included the founders of Ramp, Pawp, Truework and CB Insights. Attention was founded in September 2021 by CEO...
TechCrunch
Coinbase to cut 20% jobs, abandon ‘several’ projects to weather downturns in crypto market
This is the second round of major layoffs at the crypto exchange, which eliminated 18% of its workforce, or nearly 1,100 jobs last June, but there was “no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount,” Coinbase co-founder and chief executive Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Virgin Orbit’s botched launch highlights shaky financial future
The “Start Me Up” mission attracted much attention; not only was it the company’s sixth launch, it was also billed as the first-ever space flight from the United Kingdom and the first-ever orbital launch attempt from the new Spaceport Cornwall, in southeast England. (Other U.K.-based rocket companies, like Orbex and Skyrora, are racing to be the first to conduct a vertical rocket launch from U.K. soil.)
TechCrunch
Generative AI’s Magic Leap
Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Now that the weird “remember how to work” week is over, I’m feeling refreshed and ready to take on the year. My goal for this week is to collaborate more, whether that means asking for help or joining forces to tackle a big story. (I needed to say that out loud because it’s easy to play alone in a remote, distributed world).
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Citing ‘unscrupulous actors’ and market trends, Coinbase CEO lays off 950 workers
Haje is still dazed from spending a week deep in the bowels of Las Vegas for CES 2023 but is grateful to be back in the Daily Crunch saddle. Let’s see what’s happening in tech land! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. More layoffs at...
Comments / 0