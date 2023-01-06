SAN ANTONIO — Midway through the 2022-23 campaign, the San Antonio Spurs have reached a critical point in their rebuild. With half of the games in the books, the young players are growing and the team has pulled off a number of impressive performances between the mounting losses. The trade deadline is a month away, and the Spurs will make some choices that could shape the future of the franchise for years to come.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO