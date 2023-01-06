Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-113. Tre Jones had 18 points and seven assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Malakai Branham finished with 12 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
KENS 5
Spurs sign center Dieng to 10-day deal
SAN ANTONIO — After being waived on Jan. 5, center Gorgui Dieng is back with the Silver and Black. The San Antonio Spurs announced they have signed center Dieng to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng played in 13 games...
KENS 5
Spurs reach critical point in rebuild halfway through the season
SAN ANTONIO — Midway through the 2022-23 campaign, the San Antonio Spurs have reached a critical point in their rebuild. With half of the games in the books, the young players are growing and the team has pulled off a number of impressive performances between the mounting losses. The trade deadline is a month away, and the Spurs will make some choices that could shape the future of the franchise for years to come.
KENS 5
J.J. Watt notches two sacks his final NFL game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — NFL great J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, ending a remarkable 12-year career that should land him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Though the Arizona Cardinals came out on the losing end against San Francisco, Watt still...
KENS 5
Spurs keep it close, but collapse late and fall to Grizzlies 121-113
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) put up a good fight, but fell to the Grizzlies 121-113 on Monday night in Memphis. Tre Jones led the way with 18 points and 7 assists, Josh Richardson added 16 5 and 5 in another strong game off the bench, and six other guys scored 9+, but the Spurs couldn't close it out.
KENS 5
Grizzlies official Twitter trolls Spurs; Silver and Black fans are not amused
SAN ANTONIO — The Memphis Grizzlies' official Twitter account likes to rub it in whenever the team picks up a win during the season. And the San Antonio Spurs did not escape its radar!. After the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies, 121-113, Monday night in Memphis, the Grizzlies' Twitter...
Sharks hand Coyotes sixth straight setback
Matt Nieto scored on his first shift of the third period to help lift San Jose to a 4-2 victory
