San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-113. Tre Jones had 18 points and seven assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Malakai Branham finished with 12 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs sign center Dieng to 10-day deal

SAN ANTONIO — After being waived on Jan. 5, center Gorgui Dieng is back with the Silver and Black. The San Antonio Spurs announced they have signed center Dieng to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng played in 13 games...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs reach critical point in rebuild halfway through the season

SAN ANTONIO — Midway through the 2022-23 campaign, the San Antonio Spurs have reached a critical point in their rebuild. With half of the games in the books, the young players are growing and the team has pulled off a number of impressive performances between the mounting losses. The trade deadline is a month away, and the Spurs will make some choices that could shape the future of the franchise for years to come.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5

J.J. Watt notches two sacks his final NFL game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — NFL great J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, ending a remarkable 12-year career that should land him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Though the Arizona Cardinals came out on the losing end against San Francisco, Watt still...
KENS 5

Spurs keep it close, but collapse late and fall to Grizzlies 121-113

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) put up a good fight, but fell to the Grizzlies 121-113 on Monday night in Memphis. Tre Jones led the way with 18 points and 7 assists, Josh Richardson added 16 5 and 5 in another strong game off the bench, and six other guys scored 9+, but the Spurs couldn't close it out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

