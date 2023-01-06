AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas cruised to a 72-59 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday night. Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth. Gonzales finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Sonya Morris added 13 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 48%. Rori Harmon added eight points and 11 assists.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO