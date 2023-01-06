ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Salina Post

Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
TOPEKA, KS
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1 dead, 2 hurt after Kansas police pursuit crash in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person died and two people are injured after an SUV being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle early Sunday. Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday after officers from Kansas City, Kansas, pursued a GMC Terrain that had been taken in an armed robbery into Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man

ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
Gonzales scores 26, Texas beats No. 23 Kansas women 72-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas cruised to a 72-59 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday night. Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth. Gonzales finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Sonya Morris added 13 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 48%. Rori Harmon added eight points and 11 assists.
AUSTIN, TX
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. "We are so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas felon accused of attempting to flee from police

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30p.m. Friday, police arrested 44-year-old George N. Lewis of Atchison in the 500 block North 9th for fleeing and attempting to elude, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is also...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
