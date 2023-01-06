Twin Brothers Use Infant Sister As a “Hill” for Their Racetrack

She doesn’t seem to mind.

Growing up as the only girl in a family of brothers is a very unique experience — and so is being the baby of the family, period. Your older siblings will assert their dominance from the moment you come home from the hospital, and it never seems to stop. Sure, they'll include you in the games they play... but you might not like it!

These older twin brothers are getting an early start on making their little sister follow their rules for playtime. In a video their mom shared on TikTok , we can see that she's being used as a hill for their car's track... and fortunately, she doesn't look too upset about it.

This poor thing is just laying there as the cars run over her, but at the same time, she looks pretty interested in everything that's going on around her. At that age, it really doesn't take much to entertain babies when they're just soaking in everything like a sponge, so this might be the ideal way for their mom to keep all three kids busy and happy at once!

People in the comments were absolutely loving this video, especially with how content baby girl looks to be included in their game.

"When you're told to Include your little sister," one person joked.

Another admitted that, as the younger sister, they've experienced much worse at the hands of their brothers. "Mine rolled me down the stairs wrapped in a blanket with bowling pins at the bottom," they wrote.

See? It could be worse. And this little girl seems to love playing the part of the hill, so everybody wins.

