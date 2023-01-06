ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Twin Brothers Use Infant Sister As a “Hill” for Their Racetrack

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ggYw_0k5uKtB600

She doesn’t seem to mind.

Growing up as the only girl in a family of brothers is a very unique experience — and so is being the baby of the family, period. Your older siblings will assert their dominance from the moment you come home from the hospital, and it never seems to stop. Sure, they'll include you in the games they play... but you might not like it!

These older twin brothers are getting an early start on making their little sister follow their rules for playtime. In a video their mom shared on TikTok , we can see that she's being used as a hill for their car's track... and fortunately, she doesn't look too upset about it.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This poor thing is just laying there as the cars run over her, but at the same time, she looks pretty interested in everything that's going on around her. At that age, it really doesn't take much to entertain babies when they're just soaking in everything like a sponge, so this might be the ideal way for their mom to keep all three kids busy and happy at once!

People in the comments were absolutely loving this video, especially with how content baby girl looks to be included in their game.

"When you're told to Include your little sister," one person joked.

Another admitted that, as the younger sister, they've experienced much worse at the hands of their brothers. "Mine rolled me down the stairs wrapped in a blanket with bowling pins at the bottom," they wrote.

See? It could be worse. And this little girl seems to love playing the part of the hill, so everybody wins.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 8

Related
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
655
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy