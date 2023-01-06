Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Taking Big Step Forward as He Constructs Tesla's New Powerhouse
It looks like Tesla CEO Elon Musk builds new strongman at Tesla and possibly preparing succession. So Elon Musk is far more than "just" head of Tesla. For years he has been the face of the electric car manufacturer and a manager who even stays overnight in the factory when urgent problems need to be solved. Recently, however, Musk has hardly been present, notes Max Borowski in the German publication NTV and concludes that apparently he delegates a large part of his responsibility at Tesla to a confidant. Now there is another man in Tesla, Tom Zhu, who is now likely to be the most influential manager at Tesla after Elon Musk himself.
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
Tesla: what 2023 holds for the electric vehicle company and why it might be time for Musk to go
If share price is anything to go by, Tesla is in trouble. The market capitalisation of the electric vehicle (EV) company has fallen by 73% from its record high in November 2021, causing concern for investors. On the face of it, there is no crisis. The cars are still the...
Tesla cuts prices in China amid slump in deliveries
Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by 6% to 13.5% on Thursday amid a slump in deliveries, according to the company's website.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) turns positive after price drop as crowds flock to stores, but they are actually protesters
After starting the day deep in the red due to a price cut being announced in China, Tesla (TSLA) turned positive after crowds were reportedly flocking to stores to buy cars. The only problem is that they were not there to buy but to protest. Earlier today, we reported on...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
Observer
Popular Tesla Models Are Not Eligible For Biden’s New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits
On Jan. 1, a slew of electric vehicle tax incentives took effect under the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing up to $7,500 in federal tax rebates on purchases of a wide range of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, to many EV shoppers’ dismay, most Tesla cars, including some variations of the popular Model 3 and Model Y, are not eligible for any federal tax credits, according to a list published by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Dec. 30. The exclusion is also a disappointment to investors in Tesla, whose shares plunged 70 percent in 2022, and who hoped the new tax rebates could boost sales. Tesla shares closed 12 percent down on Jan. 3 at $108.
Tesla isn't Apple, Elon Musk isn't Steve Jobs, and its cars aren't the next iPhone
Analysts and industry observers have compared Tesla and CEO Elon Musk to Apple and Steve Jobs. The comparisons don't make sense.
What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports?
After testing most of the available electric cars for 2022, Consumer Reports determined that the Chevy Bolt was the least reliable. The post What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buying an electric car? You can get a $7,500 tax credit, but it won't be easy
The government is offering a hefty tax credit to buyers of electric vehicles, but taking advantage of it is not straightforward. Here's what you need to know.
Tesla files for $776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has applied to expand its gigafactory in Texas with an investment totaling $775.7 million, government filings showed, marking one of its largest expansion drives since setting up the $5.5 billion gigafactory in Germany last year.
