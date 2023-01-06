ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

WAFF

Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Widespread showers overnight and Sunday Afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack is showing rain showers over Marion, Winston, Lamar, north Fayette, Walker and Cullman counties. It is mostly dry over central Alabama and areas south of I-20. Expect increasing cloud coverage tonight with widespread showers after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by 8pm.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom

In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
HARTSELLE, AL
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
wbrc.com

Possible human remains found in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
HAMILTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton man dies in house fire

A man is dead after a house fire in Moulton. Moulton's Fire Chief says when he arrived 709 Perry Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, a neighbor told them 63-year-old Durman McDaniel was inside the house. He says it took firefighters about six minutes to locate McDaniel inside the house....
MOULTON, AL

