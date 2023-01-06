Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Widespread showers overnight and Sunday Afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack is showing rain showers over Marion, Winston, Lamar, north Fayette, Walker and Cullman counties. It is mostly dry over central Alabama and areas south of I-20. Expect increasing cloud coverage tonight with widespread showers after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by 8pm.
Decatur Utilities warns of traffic on Central Avenue Tuesday
Decatur Utilities is warning of possible traffic delays Tuesday as crews plan to work on a water line on Central Avenue.
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
WAFF
1 person killed in Moulton fire
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
Fayette County Sheriff’s searching for missing 40-year-old woman
UPDATE (1/10) — Brandy Terry was found dead in West Alabama on Jan. 10. No details were released on where she was found her if foul play was suspected in her death or not. FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old […]
Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
WAFF
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
rocketcitynow.com
Annexation underway at Clift Farms in Madison
What are the plans for Clift Farms with an annexation in the works? Our Jasamine Bryd reports.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Two stolen vehicles located together at Florence Walmart, two police chases follow
The Florence Police Department says they located two stolen vehicles together at an area Walmart, then both vehicles fled and started two police chases which ended with the drivers running away on foot and being caught by authorities.
wbrc.com
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
WAAY-TV
Moulton man dies in house fire
A man is dead after a house fire in Moulton. Moulton's Fire Chief says when he arrived 709 Perry Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, a neighbor told them 63-year-old Durman McDaniel was inside the house. He says it took firefighters about six minutes to locate McDaniel inside the house....
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
Comments / 1