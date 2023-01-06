Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Sean McVay can go out with a huge favor for the 49ers and his old buddy Kyle Shanahan
If Sunday's game is Sean McVay's last as Rams coach, he could go out doing a huge solid for longtime buddy Kyle Shanahan.
49ers DE Samson Ebukam mercifully breaks bizarre four-year streak
When at first you don't succeed, try, try, try and try again
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers' Nick Bosa is dedicated to 'hermit' life
Nick Bosa is always thinking about how his decisions will affect him on any given Sunday.
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch...
Will Bay Area storms force extremely rare Pete Carroll hat-wearing vs. 49ers?
The Niners could see Pete Carroll in rare form for this wild-card game.
Davis Webb fails to deliver miracle No. 1 seed to 49ers
Davis Webb did not give the 49ers a miracle win
Comments / 0