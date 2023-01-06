Read full article on original website
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
Ouran High School Host Club's New Art Has Us Begging For an Anime Reboot
Ouran High School Host Club has been quiet for some time now, but don't let its silence fool you. The rom-com dominated the early 2010s, and creator Bisco Hatori has not forgotten its stars. After all, fans have been begging for more content since the manga wrapped in 2010, and all eyes are on Haruhi right now thanks to some recent art.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines a New Saiyaman
When Gohan destroyed Cell in the events of Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games, the sequel series decided to give fans a time skip that saw the son of Goku as a teenager attempting to balance his high school days with taking on a new superhero identity in the Great Saiyaman. While Gohan was protecting the city, his status as a superhero wasn't serious in the least, as he would normally bust out hilarious poses that he believed made him look cool. Now, one fan has brought back the original Saiyaman as two new heroes have hit the manga.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
Chainsaw Man Hits Denji With One of Its Wildest Cliffhangers Yet
Chainsaw Man is pushing ahead with a new chapter this week, and it is safe to say creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has everyone pressed. This week, the update checked in on Asa and Denji as their day out continues to twist through unexpected passes. And by the final page, well – we see Denji facing one of the manga's wildest cliffhangers to date.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score
Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
One Piece: Red Reaches Massive Box Office Milestone
One Piece Film: Red is gearing up to round out its very long theatrical run in Japan later this month, and the feature film has reached a massive box office milestone before the run comes to an end! The newest feature film in Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise ended up becoming not only one of Toei Animation's most successful anime movies released in 2023 overall, but is now the most successful film in the franchise's history. It's why the theatrical run of the film is still going strong in Japan and won't end until later this month.
Mayfair Witches EPs Address Crossover Potential With Interview With the Vampire
Now that the second series in AMC's Immortal Universe based on the works of the late author Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches, is finally here, fans have one major question: will there be a crossover with the other major series in the universe, the wildly popular Interview With the Vampire? Given that both series exist within the same universe — and, indeed, there is some crossover between the stories of the vampires and the witches on the pages of Rice's novels — and are generally set in New Orleans, it seems somewhat inevitable that there will be some crossover and on Tuesday during the AMC panel at the TCA presentation (via Collider), series executive producer Mark Johnson and showrunner Esta Spalding addressed the possibility.
Aggretsuko Releases Series Recap Ahead of Final Season
Aggretsuko is gearing up to come back to Netflix with its fifth and final season next month, and now fans can get ready in style with a new recap video going over the first four seasons of the series to remind you of everything that has gone down! The fourth season of Aggretsuko wrapped up its run back in 2021 with the tease that the series would be returning for a fifth season in the future, but it wasn't until late last Fall that the fifth season was announced to actually be the final one for the series overall.
Marvel Studios Exec Reveals Two X-Men Mutants That Could Be Huge in the MCU
If Nate Moore gets his way, two very powerful members of the X-Men are going to be making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before long at all. In a lengthy new podcast appearance with Deadline, the Black Panther and Eternals producer revealed he thinks both Storm and Bishop have a potentially large future in the MCU.
Every Video Game Movie and TV Show Adaptation in Development
Video game movies and TV shows seem to be the hot new thing in Hollywood. The film industry has spent decades trying to figure out how to take gaming's greatest stories and adapt them for a wider audience, failing horribly many, many times. Although some are better than others and some may even arguably be decent, video game adaptations have only just recently started to become good. Some of them, like Sonic the Hedgehog, are very loose adaptations of that franchise and take a lot of creative liberties to bring that world to life, but it seems to be working out fairly well. HBO's The Last of Us is being showered in praise for being extremely faithful while injecting some new life into the game's story.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.
Iron Man 3's Shane Black & The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero Team for AMC Spy Series
Two notable names in the genre space are teaming up for a new spy series. On Tuesday, it was announced that AMC Networks has acquired the rights to Bannerman, the spy book series penned by John Maxim. AMC's adaptation of the books is expected to be a television series, which will be executive produced by Iron Man 3's Shane Black, The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero, and Friday the 13th's Brian Witten. Jeffrey Maxim is set to serve as a consulting producer. The news was announced during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
