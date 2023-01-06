ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County Council appoints Shayne Scott as county manager

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287HhN_0k5uKMUT00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Council unanimously appointed Shayne Scott as the next county manager in a special session on January 5.

According to a statement from the Summit County Council, the group began the process of acquiring a new city manager after Tom Fisher’s resignation in July. The council worked with a national recruiting firm and a screening committee comprised of county residents and eventually selected Scott from three finalists.

“The Council deliberated in multiple sessions concerning the finalists to ensure we selected the best candidate to lead our organization,” County Council said in a joint statement. “We believe Shayne will make an excellent county manager and look forward to working closely with him in this role.”

Scott served as the city manager of Kaysville for over six years and the city manager of Parowan City for six years. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a bachelor’s degree in GIS from Utah State University.

Scott will begin serving as county manager on February 7.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Summit County Planning Commission talks more about Harmons, affordable housing off U.S. 40

The proposed Harmons would be built at the top of the lower loop where Carter's, the Halloween Store and several other tenants are now. Harmons and the outlet mall’s owners are seeking an exemption to county code. They want to build a 72,000-square-foot grocery store with a mezzanine. Under current development code, retail buildings cannot exceed 60,000 square feet.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy