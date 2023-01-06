Summit County Council appoints Shayne Scott as county manager

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Council unanimously appointed Shayne Scott as the next county manager in a special session on January 5.

According to a statement from the Summit County Council, the group began the process of acquiring a new city manager after Tom Fisher’s resignation in July. The council worked with a national recruiting firm and a screening committee comprised of county residents and eventually selected Scott from three finalists.

“The Council deliberated in multiple sessions concerning the finalists to ensure we selected the best candidate to lead our organization,” County Council said in a joint statement. “We believe Shayne will make an excellent county manager and look forward to working closely with him in this role.”

Scott served as the city manager of Kaysville for over six years and the city manager of Parowan City for six years. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a bachelor’s degree in GIS from Utah State University.

Scott will begin serving as county manager on February 7.

