How to plan out your daily routine for a successful year

 4 days ago
If you're still hoping to kick off the year on the right foot---it's okay if you haven't started yet or need a help, owner of The Orderly Agent Sandra Levanti is here to assist.

When planning your daily routine Levanti suggests starting off with choosing your big annual goals first, followed by quarterly, monthly, weekly, and daily planning.

“On every Sunday, you would sit down and go over your goals for that month. And then break it down for that week and then schedule tasks into your planner,” Levanti said.

She also recommends using an appointment planner as opposed to a daily planner. To keep yourself on track with executing your daily tasks. This method, would allow you to block out time slots and label them with the task.

“I like to use an appointment planner. It goes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you like a physical planner, or a digital planner such as google or outlook calendar that works as well,” Levanti said.

For parents juggling work and she also advises parents to create a big calendar that is easily accessible and noticeable to anyone.

“My best advice for parents would be to get a large wall calendar. Keep it in a place the whole family can see like the pantry or the front door. Where you’re able to put birthdays, school events, hobbies plug all that in,” she added.

]When creating long term goals, she says creating a vision board can help you visualize what you’re trying to accomplish.

She creates her vision board using serval categories:

  • Health and wellness
  • Financial
  • Career relationships
  • Knowledge and skills
  • Fun and goals

If you need help organizing Levanti can assist you with home organizing and planning. To contact her for more information, click here.
