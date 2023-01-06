Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Chris Harrison Shares Who He Would've Picked to Replace Him on The Bachelor
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. The show must go on, even if it's just a podcast. It's been nearly two years since Chris Harrison's last episode of The Bachelor, but the former ABC host is now telling all on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzed Hair Transformation for 2023
New year, new beginning, new look for Shawn Mendes. The "Señorita" singer has debuted a fresh buzzcut after sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle for years. Mendes, 24, showcased his hair...
Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Break Up
There's two new single stars in the Bravo-verse. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have split after two and a half months of...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
Prince Harry Downs Tequila Shots During Interview With Stephen Colbert: Watch
Prince Harry continued his publicity blitz on Tuesday, January 10th, with a good-natured pre-taped appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! The Duke of Sussex, 38, shared tequila shots with the popular comedian at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in Manhattan a night earlier to discuss his controversial new memoir Spare. Stephen baited the royal with a playful pre-interview tequila, with the drinks hilariously enhancing his responses. When introducing his illustrious guest, Colbert noted that he’s “revealing a lot of things” in the book, which he added must be “nerve wracking.” “Would you like a cocktail before we begin?” Harry giggled before saying, “yes please!” “I hear you like tequila,” Stephen said, as he whipped out a bottle to begin pouring.
See Emily Ratajkowski and Comedian Eric Andre Step Out for Cozy NYC Date Night
Watch: Emily Ratajkowski Says She "Attracts the Worst Men" Emily Ratajkowski is making the case for casual dating. The model, who was recently linked to artist Jack Greer and Pete Davidson, was spotted having a night out with comedian Eric Andre in New York City on Jan. 7. For the...
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder
Watch: Nikki Reed Partners With Kiehl's for Earth Day. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's coven is growing. The actress shared Jan. 9 that she is pregnant and expecting their second baby. "2023 celebrating life," the Twilight alum wrote alongside a photo of herself holding daughter Bodhi, 5, while cradling her...
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
Just like that, award season is officially here with the 2023 Golden Globes kicking things off with a star-studded event near Hollywood. On Jan. 10, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the live telecast, which celebrates the best in movies and TV from the past year. Ryan Murphy is set to...
Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Baby: See His Sweet Announcement
Shemar Moore's news is bringing new meaning to his Criminal Minds catch phrase. The Criminal Minds alum announced that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first child together—fittingly, a baby girl—in a clip from an upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26.
Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Angela Bassett - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!. It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different. On Jan....
The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Looks Royally Good in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana. We're bowing down to Elizabeth Debicki's red carpet look. The Crown actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Princess Diana in season five of the Netflix drama. So, it isn't surprising that the Australian performer made sure she looked royally good before hitting the red carpet at the awards show. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Nicolas Cage Weighs in on the Possibility of a Face/Off Sequel
Nicolas Cage is ready for an onscreen rematch against former co-star John Travolta. As the actor exclusively revealed on the Jan. 9 episode of E! News, "I would love to get back into the Face/Off...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes a Million Dollar Appearance on 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
This Hilary Swank appearance is worth a million dollars, baby. The Fatale actress—who is expecting twins with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider—arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in a stunning green gown with black cape detailing. In a perfect moment, she shared a kiss with Philip on the red carpet.
Prepare For Mascara Tears: Lauren Conrad Shuts Down Lifestyle Blog
Lauren Conrad is not going back to the beginning. The Hills alum announced on Jan. 10 that she's officially shutting down her eponymous lifestyle website after 12 years. "It's been a tough...
Emma D'Arcy Reveals Their Hopes for HOTD Season 2
Emma D'Arcy is ready to see Westeros burn. While speaking with Zuri Hall and Justin Sylvester on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, the House of the Dragon star shared their hope...
Could Lisa Rinna Ever Return to RHOBH? Andy Cohen Says…
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to Lisa Rinna's EXIT From RHOBH. Is Lisa Rinna's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills really over?. Executive producer Andy Cohen certainly hopes not. As he said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Jan. 9, "I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back, I really do." Lisa announced her departure from the Bravo series after eight seasons on Jan. 5.
