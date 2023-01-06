ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
E! News

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Downs Tequila Shots During Interview With Stephen Colbert: Watch

Prince Harry continued his publicity blitz on Tuesday, January 10th, with a good-natured pre-taped appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! The Duke of Sussex, 38, shared tequila shots with the popular comedian at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in Manhattan a night earlier to discuss his controversial new memoir Spare. Stephen baited the royal with a playful pre-interview tequila, with the drinks hilariously enhancing his responses. When introducing his illustrious guest, Colbert noted that he’s “revealing a lot of things” in the book, which he added must be “nerve wracking.” “Would you like a cocktail before we begin?” Harry giggled before saying, “yes please!” “I hear you like tequila,” Stephen said, as he whipped out a bottle to begin pouring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Baby: See His Sweet Announcement

Shemar Moore's news is bringing new meaning to his Criminal Minds catch phrase. The Criminal Minds alum announced that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first child together—fittingly, a baby girl—in a clip from an upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26.
E! News

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Looks Royally Good in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes

Watch: How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana. We're bowing down to Elizabeth Debicki's red carpet look. The Crown actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Princess Diana in season five of the Netflix drama. So, it isn't surprising that the Australian performer made sure she looked royally good before hitting the red carpet at the awards show. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)
E! News

2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For

Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
E! News

Could Lisa Rinna Ever Return to RHOBH? Andy Cohen Says…

Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to Lisa Rinna's EXIT From RHOBH. Is Lisa Rinna's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills really over?. Executive producer Andy Cohen certainly hopes not. As he said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Jan. 9, "I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back, I really do." Lisa announced her departure from the Bravo series after eight seasons on Jan. 5.
E! News

E! News

231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy