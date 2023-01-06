ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever

By Matthew Stewart
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ntlE_0k5uKCfD00

Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max ’s “ Hacks ” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix ’s “ Wednesday ,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV Golden Globe of any kind.

Rounding out the 2023 Best Comedy Actress lineup are Selena Gomez (30, “Only Murders in the Building”), Quinta Brunson (33, “Abbott Elementary”), and Kaley Cuoco (37, “The Flight Attendant”), making for an average age of 38. Ortega, who would be the first TV acting Golden Globe winner born during the 21st century, is the second youngest contender in this category’s history, after 19-year-old Patty Duke (“The Patty Duke Show,” 1966). Conversely, Smart ranks behind only Candice Bergen (72, “Murphy Brown,” 2019) as the second oldest woman to ever compete here.

The current youngest comedic TV lead ever honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is America Ferrera (22, “Ugly Betty,” 2007). Claire Danes , who was just 15 when she won her first Best Drama Actress Golden Globe for “My So-Called Life,” has been the overall youngest TV acting Golden Globe victor since 1995. Smart would fall significantly short of the high-end TV winner age record, which has been held since 1989 by John Gielgud (84, Best Supporting Actor, “War and Remembrance”).

Since 2011, the title of second youngest TV acting Golden Globe winner has belonged to Chris Colfer , who took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for “Glee” at 20. If he is displaced by Ortega, it will be by a margin of 129 days. He himself bumped Valerie Bertinelli , whose 1981 victory for “One Day at a Time” at 20 still makes her the all-time youngest Best TV Supporting Actress winner. As it stands, the remaining four TV category low-end age record holders are Ron Howard (23, Comedy Actor, “Happy Days,” 1978), Richard Chamberlain (28, Drama Actor, “Dr. Kildare,” 1963), James Franco (23, TV Movie/Limited Actor, “James Dean,” 2002), and Angelina Jolie (23, TV Movie/Limited Actress, “Gia,” 1999).

This year, 77-year-old Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) could supplant Michael Douglas (74, “The Kominsky Method”) as the oldest winner of Best Comedy Actor. Gielgud, Smart, and the oldest victors in the remaining TV categories will keep their positions regardless of who triumphs this year. The other five record holders in this group are Brian Cox (73, Drama Actor, “Succession,” 2020), Jack Lemmon (74, TV Movie/Limited Actor, “Inherit the Wind,” 2000), Jane Wyman (67, Drama Actress, “Falcon Crest,” 1984), Loretta Young (74, TV Movie/Limited Actress, “Christmas Eve,” 1987), and Claudette Colbert (84, Supporting Actress, “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” 1988).

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: Henry Winkler would be 1st funny fellow to win for lead and supporting roles

Nearly five decades after achieving two consecutive Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe victories for “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler could now become the first man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both lead and supporting performances on comedy programs. The septuagenarian “Barry” cast member did not succeed on his first two Golden Globe bids for the HBO show, but his luck may change now that he is competing in a brand new category. Ahead of the 80th Golden Globes, the HFPA established the Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor and Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor categories...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes were presented on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. So who were the big winners at these awards honoring both film and television achievements? Scroll down for the complete list in all 27 categories, updating throughout the night as winners are announced. These awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of around 100 international entertainment journalists. But the group has come under fire over the years for their voting practices. The last straw came in 2021 when a report revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Breaking down the chaotic BAFTA longlists and why Spielberg’s snub isn’t that surprising

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we dissect the BAFTA longlists. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and we’ve got some new data points to discuss! Earlier today, BAFTA released its longlists and further buttressed the Best Picture bona fides for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The Netflix war drama led all contenders with 15 overall mentions, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and more. If you’ll allow me to put on my best...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners

The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing

Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
MONTANA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy