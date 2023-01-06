Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stacey Abrams’ group must repay court costs in election lawsuit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization has been ordered to repay the costs associated with defending the state in a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election laws. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, U.S. District Court Judge Steven...
Lawmakers are kicking off the 2023 legislative session. Here’s what Georgians can expect
—— Monday marks the beginning of a new legislative session and several changes under the Gold Dome that will impact lawmakers’ work. New leadership holds the gavel in both the House and the Senate and a large group of freshman lawmakers will begin learning how to navigate the complicated and political process of legislating.
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
saportareport.com
Women will serve in record-setting numbers for Georgia’s next legislative session
By Guest Columnist MELITA EASTERS, executive director of Georgia WIN List, a grassroots political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women. As the Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday, women will hold a historic 82 seats for the first time since the Supreme Court of the...
New Georgia House speaker aims to keep friends as he ascends
ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone’s friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber’s speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. “You get a lot more done in life, and certainly in government, if you’re amenable to other people’s positions, their viewpoints,” Burns told The Associated Press on Thursday. “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a laugh while you’re working.” The 180-member House voted unanimously to make Burns the speaker on Monday after Republicans nominated him in November. Burns, the House majority leader since 2015, becomes the long-term successor to the late Speaker David Ralston. Ralston had become a towering figure in state government by the time he died in November. Reluctant to overstep before the chamber officially elects him, Burns has said little about his policy plans.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law enforcement retention, runoff rules, and homeowner tax relief on statewide agenda
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is entering a new political era. The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session begins on Monday. There will be a new Lieutenant Governor and House Speaker leading the House and Senate. Ron Stephens (R) from Savannah said he’s in favor of statewide rules to help...
WXIA 11 Alive
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia’s lawmakers are headed back to work on Monday, here’s what to expect
ATLANTA - It’s back to work for Georgia’s lawmakers. On Monday, the Georgia General Assembly is expected to start a new 40-day session, and things will look very different. "There’s a lot of new faces--a lot of new leadership in the House and the Senate," State Senate Majority...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
After 10 months, Georgia's gas tax suspension officially come to end
ATLANTA — Tuesday is the last day Georgia drivers can take advantage of the state's gas tax suspension. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the suspension through Wednesday, Jan. 11, which eliminated the additional 29 cents per gallon on unleaded gas purchases over the last 10 months. The gas tax has since increased to 31 cents in the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
counton2.com
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
At-home ketamine treatment a concern for Georgia doctor
ATLANTA — Ketamine, known as a “club drug” for its hallucinogenic effects, has also been shown to be effective in treating serious depression. Rollbacks on pandemic rules for telehealth mean companies have been selling it online for home therapy. While mental health advocates agree Georgians need better...
MSNBC
Georgia grand jury completes Trump election investigation; what happens now?
The Georgia grand jury conducting a criminal investigation into whether there were any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections” in the state by former President Donald Trump and his allies has completed its work. Andrew Weissman joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 10, 2023.
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home
© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
Washington Examiner
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of...
Remembering GPB TV documentarian Okefenokee Joe
Friends of South Georgia icon Dick Flood are remembering him Tuesday. Dick Flood's family has confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter, educator and conservationist that many Georgians knew as Okefenokee Joe. Flood was 90 years old. He hosted the Emmy Award winning GPB-TV documentary Swampwise. "This is the most fascinating...
