ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone’s friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber’s speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. “You get a lot more done in life, and certainly in government, if you’re amenable to other people’s positions, their viewpoints,” Burns told The Associated Press on Thursday. “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a laugh while you’re working.” The 180-member House voted unanimously to make Burns the speaker on Monday after Republicans nominated him in November. Burns, the House majority leader since 2015, becomes the long-term successor to the late Speaker David Ralston. Ralston had become a towering figure in state government by the time he died in November. Reluctant to overstep before the chamber officially elects him, Burns has said little about his policy plans.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO