Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

Stacey Abrams’ group must repay court costs in election lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization has been ordered to repay the costs associated with defending the state in a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election laws. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, U.S. District Court Judge Steven...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

New Georgia House speaker aims to keep friends as he ascends

ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone’s friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber’s speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. “You get a lot more done in life, and certainly in government, if you’re amenable to other people’s positions, their viewpoints,” Burns told The Associated Press on Thursday. “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a laugh while you’re working.” The 180-member House voted unanimously to make Burns the speaker on Monday after Republicans nominated him in November. Burns, the House majority leader since 2015, becomes the long-term successor to the late Speaker David Ralston. Ralston had become a towering figure in state government by the time he died in November. Reluctant to overstep before the chamber officially elects him, Burns has said little about his policy plans.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

After 10 months, Georgia's gas tax suspension officially come to end

ATLANTA — Tuesday is the last day Georgia drivers can take advantage of the state's gas tax suspension. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the suspension through Wednesday, Jan. 11, which eliminated the additional 29 cents per gallon on unleaded gas purchases over the last 10 months. The gas tax has since increased to 31 cents in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of...
ATLANTA, GA

