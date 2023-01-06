Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
7 Reasons While Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show
This year the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show will take place from February 10 to 12 at the CSI Expo Center. Friday and Saturday the show will be open from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday the show runs from 10 am to 3 pm (so you can go to the show and get home in time for the Superbowl). Admission is $5 for ages over 12 and free for those under 12.
Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has
Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
Watch As Confused Idaho Mountain Lion Realizes Lunch Is A Fake Deer
Add this to the list of things I never really thought about. What do wild cats think of our man-made hunting decoys?. Watch This Idaho Mountain Lion Get Confused By A Mediocre Deer Decoy. I'm not a hunter so this isn't something I've ever concerned myself with. I do know...
New Agriculture Director Named by Idaho Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Check Out These 3 Fantastic Hobbit Inspired Homes Around Idaho
Normally when I look through Zillow or Airbnb listings, I focus on the homes available in Idaho. I’m not in the market to buy anything and after the recent holiday season, I have no desire to travel to a vacation rental. I just love looking at the architecture in the Gem State. But one house I just found that I love isn’t in Idaho, but it’s close.
Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old truck driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County when his truck went off the roadway and jackknifed. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at just before 10 a.m. to eastbound I-84 for a 2017 Freightliner that had gone off the roadway, jackknifed, then rolled killing the man from Boise. ISP said the driver had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
Idaho-Born Star Collaborated With Sinatra, Disney & Lucille Ball
Idaho has produced a great number of famous people including singers, writers, actors/actresses, professional athletes, politicians, and award-winning scientists. Many Idahoans may not know the solid link the Gem State has to Disney. Some of the most famous, Idaho-born individuals include professional baseball player and Hall-of-Famer Harmon Killebrew, actor Aaron...
Is Idaho Student Loan Debt A Valid Reason For GoFundMe?
Although it has its dark side, the Internet is an amazing tool. People use it to access information, date, manage businesses, perform occupational duties, purchase goods, book travel, teach, and raise money. GoFundMe has been the most popular platform for people to raise money for various causes for over a decade now, but there are some questionable fundraising efforts playing out on the website.
Glamorous Idaho Native Might Be More Iconic Than Marilyn Monroe
When the words, "Hollywood icon," or "sex symbol," are used in conversation, one of the first faces that comes to mind for most is that of Marilyn Monroe. There is an argument to be made that an actress who was born in Wallace, Idaho, had just as lucrative and perhaps a successful career as that of America's blonde bombshell.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0