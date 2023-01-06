CareSource provides thousands in funding to Cincinnati Children’s
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Funding from a Dayton-based insurance company is going to be benefiting a portion of the local community.South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A release from Cincinnati Children’s says that $800,000 in funding from CareSource will go towards helping Cincinnati Children’s and local children in funding. Efforts to address ethnic, racial and socioeconomic health disparities will be used by the funding.
The issue of addressing health equity is a group effort led by HealthVine, a network of providers for people that have CareSource insurance in numerous southwest Ohio counties, like Butler, Clinton and Warren. The Michael Fisher Child Health Equity Center is also a leader in the effort to bring equity to healthcare for people, so kids can thrive.Cookie Season: Girl Scouts to accept orders for cookies
Ndidi Unaka, MD, MEd is the medical director for quality improvements and analytics at HealthVine and is also an attending physician at Cincinnati Children’s. Unaka talked specifically about some of the health conditions the funding would help.
Unaka said, “This will help reduce racial and socioeconomic equity gaps in a variety of clinical areas, including asthma, mental health conditions, premature birth, and Type 1 diabetes.”Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley: Jan 5-8
Vice President of Cincinnati Children’s, Robert Kahn, MD, says, “Cincinnati Children’s is deeply committed to excellent health outcomes for every child. With the Fisher Child Health Equity Center, HealthVine and this generous support, we are poised to make tremendous strides for kids.”Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0