KOCO
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting inside home full of teenagers in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting inside a home full of teenagers. Neighbors said the area is peaceful. One neighbor who spoke with KOCO 5 said she never would’ve imagined something like this happening on her street because everyone is pretty close.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests 21-year-old after stabbing victim in back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 21-year-old man on Jan. 6 after he allegedly stabbed a person in the back. Police responded to a call of an assault with a dangerous weapon after a victim was stabbed in the back near N. Virginia and Linwood Blvd.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating fatal shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting at 7317 NW 107th St just after 11 p.m. and found a man dead. Investigators believe the victim, who has not yet been identified, was...
2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit
Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
police1.com
'Aggressive deputy' who pulled over multiple drivers exposed as 19-year-old impersonator
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A convincing but “aggressive” deputy who pulled over multiple drivers in Oklahoma was a fake and has been arrested, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe (he) pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned...
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police make arrest in shooting that killed former Millwood football star
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star just after the start of the New Year. J'Coal Glover is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing a first-degree murder charge. Police said the 30-year-old gunned down...
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
KOCO
Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
News On 6
Police Searching For SUV Driver That Flipped Over & Abandoned Car In Oklahoma City
Police are searching for a driver they say rolled over and then abandoned their SUV on Saturday. Traffic was backed up around 6 p.m. Saturday following the single-car crash at I-40 and South Agnew. No injuries were reported.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
okcfox.com
Seminole County dog missing for nearly three years found in Maud, reunited with owners
Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...
okcfox.com
UAB members, associates convicted as part of probe into prison-based drug trafficking
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 people associated with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood being convicted across multiple state and federal cases, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced on Monday. Troester said the investigation culminated with the sentencing of Chance Alan...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
