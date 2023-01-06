ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

OKCPD arrests 21-year-old after stabbing victim in back

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 21-year-old man on Jan. 6 after he allegedly stabbed a person in the back. Police responded to a call of an assault with a dangerous weapon after a victim was stabbed in the back near N. Virginia and Linwood Blvd.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting at 7317 NW 107th St just after 11 p.m. and found a man dead. Investigators believe the victim, who has not yet been identified, was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit

Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

