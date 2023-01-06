ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Kilauea’s crater lava lake glowing visibly

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pele is putting on a show once again within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of Kilauea after the summit eruption began just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, all activity remains confined to the Kilauea summit region where lava fountains have burst up to 30 meters high.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said they are continuing to monitor this activity closely — and so have many of the public who rushed over to watch the spectacular scene.

