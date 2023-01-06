Read full article on original website
Related
kfornow.com
State Officials Name January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska and Governor Jim Pillen along with Attorney General Mike Hilgers are wanting to raise more awareness in the fight against the crime. On Monday, Hilgers told reporters “Human trafficking is an abhorrent crime that happens in Nebraska, and...
kfornow.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 7, 2022 – KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a...
Comments / 0