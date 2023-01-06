MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory in a game that had 14 lead changes. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight...

