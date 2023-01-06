Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week. The post Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event
NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
racer.com
PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti
Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks purchase CARS Tour
Asphalt Late Model series is under new ownership heading into the 2023 season. Four from the NASCAR industry have teamed up to purchase the late model series. Icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have formed an ownership group to purchase the series. 19 races remain...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Autoweek.com
Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007
From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
FOX Sports
Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year
Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
Rowdy: New NASCAR movie on Kyle Busch set to air (Trailer)
Kyle Busch’s movie is set to be released on February 3, 2023. Kyle Busch is the most polarizing driver in the sport of NASCAR. Now, he’s invading your living room. In 2015, Busch fractured his leg in a crash at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR granted his a playoff waiver and he returned later in the season to claim the championship in controversial fashion.
Austin Dillon and the 3 Cup Series Drivers Who Just Can’t Seem to Get Over the Hump in Their Careers
Reaching the elite level in any competition, let alone NASCAR's Cup Series, is a challenge. Let's look at why these drivers can't get over the hump. The post Austin Dillon and the 3 Cup Series Drivers Who Just Can’t Seem to Get Over the Hump in Their Careers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney Hasn’t Made the Impact of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Others in a Similar Career Place
Ryan Blaney used to be one of NASCAR's "young guns," but things have changed. Now he's an established racer without a natural following. The post Ryan Blaney Hasn’t Made the Impact of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Others in a Similar Career Place appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick will meet next week in Texas at COTA and things might get awkward based on all the things that happened in 2022. The post Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson's range of responsibilities in his return to NASCAR includes driving, mentoring, and owning a piece of Petty GMS. The post 3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
FIA president has blunt comments on Michael Andretti-Cadillac Formula 1 bid
For the last year, Michael Andretti and his Andretti Autosport team have been trying to enter a team in Formula 1. After bids to buy current teams Sauber and Haas failed, Andretti submitted an application for a new team named “Andretti Global” in the hopes of entering in 2024.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Johnson's "amazing" work ethic already impacting Petty GMS
Petty GMS continues to take as many steps forward in as little time as possible in its quest to be successful in the NASCAR Cup Series, and bringing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson into the ownership fold further is proof of that commitment. Johnson is not only a part owner in...
Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions
Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
NASCAR Stars Have Gone Into the Short-Track Racing Business, and It May Start a Buying Spree
Four NASCAR figures have teamed up to buy the CARS Tour, a racing series in Virginia and the Carolinas. The post NASCAR Stars Have Gone Into the Short-Track Racing Business, and It May Start a Buying Spree appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
