First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
Rollover crash causing travel delays on Bailey Turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Troopers are responding to the scene of a rollover collision after a pursuit on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. Officials say the crash occurred at mile marker 92. Both eastbound lanes were blocked but are now open at this time.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful
The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
Seminole County dog missing for nearly three years found in Maud, reunited with owners
Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...
Feeding The Multitude: Local ministries come together to give back to homeless in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday afternoon different ministries from throughout Oklahoma City came together to help the homeless in downtown Oklahoma City, giving them a warm meal, clothes, blankets, and other supplies. Sunday marked the six-year anniversary for Feeding the Multitude, and they say the event began with just...
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40
Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
