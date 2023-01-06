ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Madoc

This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful

The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
JudyD

Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs

Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
NOBLE, OK

