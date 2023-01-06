Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who recently welcomed their baby boy Sidney together. He's the couple's first child. It's unclear exactly when Sidney was born, but Sharon Osbourne confirmed his name during an appearance on the U.K. network The Talk. Page Six reported that Kelly went into labor and was in the hospital in early November, and had been told by a source that she was doing well at the time. However, she and Wilson haven't shared any updates of their own regarding the baby's birth yet, so Sharon is the first to publicly speak about him.

6 DAYS AGO