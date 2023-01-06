Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Celebrate David Bowie with themed pierogi from this Detroit company this January
DETROIT – Don’t feel as if you are “under pressure” to celebrate David Bowie’s birthday month with Bowie-inspired pierogi, but if you did, you wouldn’t be disappointed. Pietrzyk Pierogi, a pierogi company out of Detroit, will be honoring the Starman with five different flavors...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 more Michigan stores in 2023
Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including five more in Michigan, most in Metro Detroit. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Build your own bouquet at this Trenton flower shop
Flowers are always a thoughtful gift, or a great pick me up, but at this new flower shop, they are making picking out a bouquet a fun, interactive experience. It’s called Love you Bunches and Bunches and is located in the heart of downtown Trenton. From beautiful blooms to...
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy
ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20. The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
Detroit school will go virtual after bursting water pipes damaged majority of classrooms
DETROIT – A school on Detroit’s east side will have to go virtual this week after water pipes burst within the building causing severe damage to the majority of the classrooms. On Monday, restoration crews were at Southeastern High School instead of students as bursting water pipes damaged...
Morning 4: Metro Detroiters mourn death of the city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’ -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’. Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to...
Plastic Bag Store pop-up to open in Ann Arbor’s 777 building
ANN ARBOR – A new art installation is coming soon to Ann Arbor’s 777 building. The Plastic Bag Store will take over the building’s unoccupied first-floor space on Jan. 17 and transform it into a colorful “grocery store” featuring products made entirely from plastic bags. The exhibition will run through Feb. 5.
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
‘It honestly makes me sad’: Crews battle fire at neighborhood market on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Crews spent hours battling a fire that broke out at a market on Detroit’s east side on Sunday afternoon. Chalmers Garden Market located on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side went up in flames Sunday. For hours, more than 40 firefighters...
14-year-old girl seriously injured after can of hair spray exploded in her face in Detroit
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital following a freak accident and explosion at a Detroit hair salon. Tanajah Johnson suffered severe injuries because of a hair spray can left too close to a curling iron heater. Local 4 learned more about her injuries and what her...
String of fires is under investigation after two markets went up in flames on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A string of fires remain under investigation after fires broke out at two markets on Detroit’s east side over the weekend. One witness said he watched as one of the markets he believed was firebombed. The first liquor store burned early Sunday (Jan. 8), and right...
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from home of ‘severely disabled’ 6-year-old in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Mich. – An Oak Park child with nine disabilities is without a custom $10,000 wheelchair after someone stole it from the front yard of his family’s home. UPDATE: Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say. Shakara Lewis is the mother of 6-year-old...
Michigan father told missing 4-year-old girl’s mom she would never see daughter again, police say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The father of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl recently told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again, officials said. Police from Marysville and Port Huron are searching for Lilliana Louise Nardini, a 4-year-old Marysville girl. She was last known to be with her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini, according to authorities.
Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
City of Ann Arbor offices to close Monday for MLK Day
ANN ARBOR – Municipal offices in the city of Ann Arbor will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The temporary closure includes the customer service center at Larcom City Hall and the 15th Judicial District Court, city officials said. Trash, curbside recycling...
Detroit police looking for 16-year-old boy who failed to come home after a New Year’s Day party
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who didn’t return home after attending a party on New Year’s Day. According to Detroit police, Darrell McCray was last seen at 9 p.m. on the 18900 block of Schoenherr Street. His mother told police that she is...
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
