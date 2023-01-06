Read full article on original website
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
EatingWell
The Best Carbs to Eat Before and After a Workout
Knowing how to fuel your body for physical activity can be tricky business. Plus, add figuring out what to eat after the gym to the mix, and you've got a whole other layer of complexity. While pre- and post-workout nutrition can be confusing, it doesn't have to be. The main thing to understand is that the food you put in your body before, during and after a workout significantly impacts your performance, recovery and overall health. And when it comes to sports nutrition, carbohydrates (or carbs, for short) are the king macronutrient (sorry, protein!)—both before and after training sessions. Keep reading to find out which carbs deliver a quick energy source before hitting the gym, if you should replenish carbs during exercise, the best carbs to eat post-workout and whether or not meal timing matters.
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
boxrox.com
Best Biceps and Triceps Workout For Bigger Arms
Check out the best biceps and triceps workout for bigger arms from Mike Thurston. Mike Thurston is a social media star and fitness entrepreneur. He founded an app that delivers specialised training and nutritional plans for members looking to get into shape. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.
Burn fat and build full-body strength with this 30-minute dumbbell Tabata workout
This 30-minute full-body dumbbell Tabata workout burns calories and builds strength using just one set of dumbbells
This ab exercise is better than crunches — so I did 40 reps a day for a week
I did ab roll-ups everyday for a week - here's what happened when our fitness editor did this Pilates core exercise.
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Complex
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Claims She Used Diabetes Drug to Lose Weight
Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at online trolls. Earlier this week, the Good American CEO shared photos of her Sorbet cover shoot on Instagram. In the comments section, a few users accused Kardashian of using Ozempic, a prescription diabetic drug that helps treat people with Type 2 diabetes and results in weight loss. “The fact that she uses dibetic [sic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” one troll wrote.
I did hip thrusts every day for a week to help grow my glutes — and wow
One fitness writer put the hip thrust to the test every day for a week. Here's what happened to her glutes.
scitechdaily.com
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
Forget squats and lunges — this simple exercise increases your leg strength
How to do weighted step-ups, the benefits of weighted step-ups and the variations to try.
boxrox.com
How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle
Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
Women's Health
‘I Tried The Women’s Health 28-Day Workout Challenge And Got Stronger All Over’
I've never been one for New Year’s resolutions (too much pressure and January 1 feels like an arbitrary day to “restart”—but that's just my opinion!). However, I am always up for a new challenge. If that involves fitness and leveling-up my overall health and wellness, definitely count me in.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Here’s what 30 minutes on an exercise bike can do to your body
What does 30 minutes on an exercise bike do to your body? We asked an expert
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
TikTok Proves the K18 Hair Mask Is Worth the Hype, Reviving and Transforming Damaged Strands in 4 Minutes
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. If you've ever stopped mid-scroll on TikTok or...
7 brain health hacks to strengthen memory, improve mood, and feel less stressed
We can take care of our brains like we do the rest of our body in order to help us think logically and strengthen our emotional processing throughout the day. Daily habits keep our brains healthy, and as the New Year kicks into full swing, it’s a great time to think about small ways to incorporate new tools into your routine.
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
8 weight-loss myths to ditch in the new year, from cutting carbs to doing too much cardio
You don't need to do cardio, cut out carbs, or stop eating in the evening to lose fat, weight-loss experts told Insider.
