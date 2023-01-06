ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise

Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
EatingWell

The Best Carbs to Eat Before and After a Workout

Knowing how to fuel your body for physical activity can be tricky business. Plus, add figuring out what to eat after the gym to the mix, and you've got a whole other layer of complexity. While pre- and post-workout nutrition can be confusing, it doesn't have to be. The main thing to understand is that the food you put in your body before, during and after a workout significantly impacts your performance, recovery and overall health. And when it comes to sports nutrition, carbohydrates (or carbs, for short) are the king macronutrient (sorry, protein!)—both before and after training sessions. Keep reading to find out which carbs deliver a quick energy source before hitting the gym, if you should replenish carbs during exercise, the best carbs to eat post-workout and whether or not meal timing matters.
Nancy on Norwalk

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
boxrox.com

Best Biceps and Triceps Workout For Bigger Arms

Check out the best biceps and triceps workout for bigger arms from Mike Thurston. Mike Thurston is a social media star and fitness entrepreneur. He founded an app that delivers specialised training and nutritional plans for members looking to get into shape. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.
Medical News Today

Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet

In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Complex

Khloé Kardashian Responds to Claims She Used Diabetes Drug to Lose Weight

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at online trolls. Earlier this week, the Good American CEO shared photos of her Sorbet cover shoot on Instagram. In the comments section, a few users accused Kardashian of using Ozempic, a prescription diabetic drug that helps treat people with Type 2 diabetes and results in weight loss. “The fact that she uses dibetic [sic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” one troll wrote.
scitechdaily.com

Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging

Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

7 brain health hacks to strengthen memory, improve mood, and feel less stressed

We can take care of our brains like we do the rest of our body in order to help us think logically and strengthen our emotional processing throughout the day. Daily habits keep our brains healthy, and as the New Year kicks into full swing, it’s a great time to think about small ways to incorporate new tools into your routine.

