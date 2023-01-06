ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Consequence

Gwen Stefani: “I’m Japanese”

Despite all the bops born out of her Love.Angel.Music.Baby. era, we must acknowledge that Gwen Stefani’s objectification, fetishization, and infantilization of Japanese people was really, really weird. But what’s even weirder is that nearly two decades later, the No Doubt singer still stands by her overwhelming Harajuku obsession — going so far as to declare herself Japanese in a bizarre new interview with Allure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies

Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture

Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again

Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
