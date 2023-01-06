Read full article on original website
bellarmine.edu
Knights welcome league-leading Hatters and FGCU for Thursday, Saturday games
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights get to play a pair of home ASUN Conference games this week, but even playing at home, the challenge will be significant as their opponents are the league-leading Stetson Hatters and the 13-4 FGCU Eagles. Bellarmine gets the Hatters at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in...
bellarmine.edu
2023 Women's T&F Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Entering its third season in Division I and the ASUN Conference, the Bellarmine University women's track and field team is not lacking in veteran presence, and the Knights are hoping that helps lead to continued growth in the NCAA's highest level. "The biggest strength of our...
bellarmine.edu
First of two straight against EKU starts on road for women's basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will be squaring off with Eastern Kentucky in the first of two consecutive ASUN games at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday in Baptist Health Arena. In an unusual conference scheduling quirk, Bellarmine (4-12, 0-3 ASUN) will follow by hosting Eastern Kentucky...
bellarmine.edu
Long, O'Rourk earn preseason honors, Knights ranked 5th
ATLANTA – The ASUN Conference office announced its 2023 Men's Lacrosse Preseason All-Conference awards Wednesday, as voted on by the league's 10 head coaches. The 2022 ASUN Championship Runner-Up, the Utah Utes, were selected as the top team entering the upcoming season with three first-place votes and 92 total points in the poll. The Utes were closely followed by Jacksonville, who returns to the league for the first time since 2014 with four first-place votes and 90 total tallies as the team enters the 2023 season ranked 18th nationally in the USA Lacrosse Magazine preseason poll.
bellarmine.edu
2022-23 men's tennis season preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a fall schedule with four tournaments, the Bellarmine men's tennis team is prepared to embark on its third season in Division I. The Knights will play 25 matches, including 13 home contests, 11 on the road, and one neutral matchup this year. Every home match will take place at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex on Bellarmine's campus.
bellarmine.edu
Tipton named ASUN Player of the Week
ATLANTA - Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton and Stetson's Luke Brown earned the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday. Tipton took home his first Player of the Week honor after helping the Knights pick up two wins last week and averaging 22 points per game. Brown captured his second Newcomer of the Week honor this year after the Hatters went 3-0 on the week to remain undefeated in conference play this season.
bellarmine.edu
Q&A with MSAT Student Izzie Salameh
I am Izzie Salameh, a Louisville native, who graduated from Bellarmine in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. I played volleyball at Bellarmine during my four years of undergrad and developed a great appreciation for the athletic training staff. I am currently in my second and final year earning my Master’s for Athletic Training at Bellarmine and will graduate in the spring of 2023.
bellarmine.edu
Dr. John Oppelt, former professor, dean, provost and acting president, dies at 85
Dr. John Oppelt, who served as a professor, dean, provost and acting president in his 23 years at Bellarmine University, died on Dec. 20, 2022. He was 85. Bellarmine Athletics honored Dr. Oppelt, who was a longtime season ticket holder, at the men’s basketball game on Dec. 29 in Freedom Hall.
bellarmine.edu
BU marks MLK Day with weeklong series of events and community engagement
Bellarmine University will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a “Week of Social Responsibility” January 15-20 that features events and community engagement opportunities, culminating in a visit to the Muhammad Ali Center Friday in downtown Louisville. . Bellarmine’s Center for Community Engagement is hosting the week of...
