Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley welcomes new Executive Director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is welcoming a new executive director who brings 17 years of nonprofit experience in the Ohio Valley to this position. Staci Stephen is stepping in as United Way executive director after being the director of development at...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Staci Stephen named executive director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley board of directors is excited to announce their new executive director, Staci Stephen. Staci brings 17 years of nonprofit and fundraising experience to this position. Her nonprofit career started at the Augusta Levy Learning Center in 2006 where she served as the director of development and spearheaded many special events such as Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and COLOR ME AU-SOME 5K. She most recently served as Director of Development at Youth Services System, Inc.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Local agency seeks children’s advocates

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a new year and a great time to do something rewarding that could make a huge impact on the life of a child. The Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA for Children are looking for volunteers to start the year. CASA depends...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is decreased sales. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena Health System announces passing of local physician

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF

Structure fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms there is a structure fire in Warren Township at 431 County Road 16. Crews were en route to the scene as of late Monday night. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

School safety expert grades Ohio County Schools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools spent this past summer reevaluating the safety practices and security equipment in all their buildings, and this week, evaluations are taking place to ensure that their hard work will pay off. Kenneth Trump is President of National School Safety and Security Services,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

WVU’s Titus earns Big 12 honors with upset win

Following a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews of Pitt, West Virginia University’s Jordan Titus has been selected as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week. Wrestling at 141 pounds, Titus ducked under Matthew’s left armpit and delivered a takedown to secure the win and spark the Mountaineers to a 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt. Two days earlier, the redshirt freshman posted a 14-2, major decision over Ohio’s Aidan Waszak to lead WVU past Ohio 28-9.
MORGANTOWN, WV

