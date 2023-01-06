WHEELING, W.Va. – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley board of directors is excited to announce their new executive director, Staci Stephen. Staci brings 17 years of nonprofit and fundraising experience to this position. Her nonprofit career started at the Augusta Levy Learning Center in 2006 where she served as the director of development and spearheaded many special events such as Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and COLOR ME AU-SOME 5K. She most recently served as Director of Development at Youth Services System, Inc.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO