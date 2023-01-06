Read full article on original website
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WTRF
United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley welcomes new Executive Director
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is welcoming a new executive director who brings 17 years of nonprofit experience in the Ohio Valley to this position. Staci Stephen is stepping in as United Way executive director after being the director of development at...
WTRF
Staci Stephen named executive director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley board of directors is excited to announce their new executive director, Staci Stephen. Staci brings 17 years of nonprofit and fundraising experience to this position. Her nonprofit career started at the Augusta Levy Learning Center in 2006 where she served as the director of development and spearheaded many special events such as Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and COLOR ME AU-SOME 5K. She most recently served as Director of Development at Youth Services System, Inc.
Ohio man called plague on the community, sentenced after shipping drugs to Ohio via UPS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS. Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials. Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on […]
Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WTRF
A Night At The Italian Opera offers music and food for fans of all things Italian
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If you like Italian opera and Italian food, mark your calendar for Feb. 11. The Wheeling Symphony’s SoundBites Concert Series is offering a celebration of Italian heritage with an event called A Night At The Italian Opera. You can choose to attend a gourmet Italian meal...
WTRF
Local agency seeks children’s advocates
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a new year and a great time to do something rewarding that could make a huge impact on the life of a child. The Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA for Children are looking for volunteers to start the year. CASA depends...
A multi-million dollar investment in the Ohio Valley could bring in billions of dollars
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar investment could lead to billions at the Weirton Frontier Crossings. Many are calling Form Energy’s announcement a catalyst for much more business in the Northern Panhandle. After a search of 500 sites in 16 states, Form Energy ultimately decided to set up shop in Weirton. With the West Virginia […]
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
WDTV
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is decreased sales. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena Health System announces passing of local physician
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
WTRF
Structure fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms there is a structure fire in Warren Township at 431 County Road 16. Crews were en route to the scene as of late Monday night. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.
WTRF
School safety expert grades Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools spent this past summer reevaluating the safety practices and security equipment in all their buildings, and this week, evaluations are taking place to ensure that their hard work will pay off. Kenneth Trump is President of National School Safety and Security Services,...
Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
WTRF
WVU’s Titus earns Big 12 honors with upset win
Following a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews of Pitt, West Virginia University’s Jordan Titus has been selected as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week. Wrestling at 141 pounds, Titus ducked under Matthew’s left armpit and delivered a takedown to secure the win and spark the Mountaineers to a 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt. Two days earlier, the redshirt freshman posted a 14-2, major decision over Ohio’s Aidan Waszak to lead WVU past Ohio 28-9.
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
