New York State

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeover

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. Now it's time for a franchise reset...
Citrus County Chronicle

Good fortune linked 49ers to playmaking S Tashaun Gipson

Tashaun Gipson Sr. started his season back home in Dallas with his family not knowing whether his NFL career had come to an end. Then 15 days after getting the rare chance to celebrate a birthday at home instead of at training camp, the San Francisco 49ers called and Gipson had a job again less than three weeks before the start of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Sirianni: Eagles 'fortunate' ailing QB Hurts has week off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Jags find offensive chemistry with pass-catching newcomers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zay Jones has been in the NFL long enough to realize — and appreciate — the uniqueness of Jacksonville’s receiving group. The Jaguars signed three pass catchers in free agency to help second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and each of them delivered a career season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bucs' Brady breaks own record but suffers 1st losing season

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he's never had: a losing one. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle

Stephen Curry returns for Warriors after missing 11 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors after an 11-game absence with a partially dislocated left shoulder, rejoining the starting lineup as the defending champions hosted the Phoenix Suns. While Curry didn't have a strict minutes restriction Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr noted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

