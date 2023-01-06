Read full article on original website
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio. Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28. According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term. Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and...
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Bash on the Bay 6, scheduled for August 23 and 24, will mix things up a bit as rapper Pitbull will headline the Wednesday night show, with Luke Bryan taking top billing Thursday. Two-day music festival to feature headliners Pitbull and Luke Bryan,. Elle King will...
