Minnesota weather: Wintry mix possible Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday will be foggy and gray, with plenty of clouds. Then at night comes the possibility of light snow and a wintry mix, which could make roads slippery for the Wednesday morning commute. The high on Tuesday will be around 30 degrees for the Twin Cities....
Wintry mix and snow tonight; temps in the 40s by Monday?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the fog hanging over Minnesota and when we should see that move out. Also, a chance of snow/wintry mix tonight and potential temps in the 40s by Monday.
Minnesota weather: Air quality alert extended; wintry mix Tuesday night
The air quality alert for much of Minnesota has been extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a wintry mix Tuesday night could spell trouble for the Wednesday morning commute.
Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues Monday
Our warming trend continues Monday as we try to flirt with a brief tiny little thaw. Otherwise, some light fog and an increase in mid and high-level clouds into the afternoon.
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
Weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The storm system dumping heavy rain and snow on the West Coast and the Intermountain West will begin to impact western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday evening. Ahead of...
Popular Twin Cities summer camp open for winter fun
Camp Fire Minnesota, a place known for its summer camps, is leaning into winter. The camp is on 103 acres of land right on the shores of Lake Minnewashta. They’ve partnered with Entourage Events Group to create a winter activities hub. Groups can book a variety of winter experiences like snow shoeing, sled dog rides, ice fishing, fat tire biking and even sauna experiences. To book an experience, visit the Camp Fire Minnesota website.
Minnesota yard transforms snow into ‘ancient Egypt’
The snow artistry of one creative Minnesotan has everyone in his neighborhood and community keeping an eye on what he might create from snow next. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the details.
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
