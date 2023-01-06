Read full article on original website
Kevin Harvick Discusses Ugly Side of Racing Most Don’t Like to Talk About That Is Destroying Lives
Kevin Harvick talked recently on a podcast about an ugly side of racing and a major issue within it that is destroying lives.
A New Cup Series Owner Drops 1 Team to Chase Championships for Another
Maury Gallagher made waves in his first season at Petty GMS, and now he's aiming at improving GMS Racing's showing in the Craftsman Truck Series.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week.
A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first NASCAR Chevy was built by Rick Townsend, who died this week.
Autoweek.com
Air-Crash Deaths of NASCAR Stars Alan Kulwicki, Davey Allison Shocked a Sport in 1993
Within a stretch of four months in 1993, stock car racing was robbed of two of its brightest stars, impacting both the short- and long-term future of the sport. Alan Kulwicki and three colleagues were killed April 1, 1993 when their private plane crashed while attempting to land in Kingsport, Tenn., for that weekend’s Cup race at Bristol.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way
Richard Childress has owned a NASCAR team since 1969. His latest acquisition moves him from horses under the hood to bulls under a rider.
The 2023 Daytona 500 Could Produce a Result Not Seen Since the 1990s
A driver who has yet to win a Cup Series championship has won each of the last five Daytona 500 races.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week interview: Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR
Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, Phelps oversees all operations, competition and commercial, for the sanctioning body, including the management of 15 racetrack facilities and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) sports car series. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift and Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.
The Clash at The Coliseum Is No Good for Anyone, Least of all NASCAR’s Weekend Warriors
This year, NASCAR racing will come to Hollywood during The Clash at The Coliseum. That plan, however, could be more trouble than it's worth.
MotorTrend Magazine
Getting To Know Five-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders
Is Erica Enders the best driver in the history of NHRA Pro Stock racing? You can decide for yourself, but there is mounting evidence to support her case. Before his untimely death in 2017, drag racing legend Bob Glidden publicly stated that Erica Enders was the best driver in the history of the Pro Stock class. Glidden was a 10-time world champion and an 85-time national event winner who wasn't the least bit hesitant to freely offer an opinion. Glidden certainly knew a thing or two about Pro Stock, but was he correct? Is Erica indeed the best driver the Pro Stock class has ever seen?
Rowdy: New NASCAR movie on Kyle Busch set to air (Trailer)
Kyle Busch’s movie is set to be released on February 3, 2023. Kyle Busch is the most polarizing driver in the sport of NASCAR. Now, he’s invading your living room. In 2015, Busch fractured his leg in a crash at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR granted his a playoff waiver and he returned later in the season to claim the championship in controversial fashion.
Reigning Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric to compete in Rolex 24 for Rick Ware Racing
The first NASCAR Sprint Cup driver to commit to competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona certainly has had some success at the World Center of Racing. Austin Cindric, the reigning Daytona 500 champion, was named as one of the four drivers for the Rick Ware Racing entry in the LMP2 Class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener. The race is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Daytona International Speedway and it will mark the fifth appearance for Cindric in the event.
Stewart-Haas Racing: 2023 Driver/Crew Chief lineup updated
Two new crew chiefs join to the team lineup in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to get underway in early February. The pieces are aligning as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Stewart-Haas Racing will welcome two new crew chiefs for the 2023 season. Hear from Stewart-Haas Racing...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
What to Watch for in NASCAR 2023 - Media Rights
2023 will be a critical year for NASCAR thanks in no small part to their next impending media rights deal, set to take effect in 2025, but expected to be announced later this year. Current rights partners Fox and NBC are signed through the end of next season - 2024 - as part of a deal that was signed back in 2023. Financial terms were never disclosed, but it was widely believed that Fox and NBC paid upwards of 50% more than the $2.7 billion that Turner and ESPN paid alongside Fox for the 2007-14 deal, placing the current deal at around $4 billion.
NASCAR standings: Joey Logano secures 2022 Cup Series title
Click here to check out the latest NASCAR standings at the conclusion of each Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series race during the 2023 season.
NBC Sports
Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl
A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
