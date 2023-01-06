ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Mercer scores 2, Devils use 2nd period rally to top Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer’s first two-goal game in the NHL came at an ideal time for the New Jersey Devils. His offense helped the Devils overcome allowing two short-handed goals and gave them a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
NEWARK, NJ
Citrus County Chronicle

Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer...
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Bucs' Brady breaks own record but suffers 1st losing season

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he's never had: a losing one. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears GM Poles expects Fields to be starting QB next season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he expects Justin Fields to be the team's starting quarterback next season and just about slammed the door on drafting one with the No. 1 overall pick. Poles left it slightly ajar Tuesday, saying he would have...
CHICAGO, IL

