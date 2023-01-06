ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Are Hogs ready to face surging Crimson Tide?

Opportunity doesn’t always knock at the most opportune time. That seems to be the case as the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) are prepping to host the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) for a 6 p.m. Wednesday showdown at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs, which...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
No. 22 Auburn beats No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59

Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and Allen Flanigan matched his season high with 18 to lead No. 22 Auburn to a 72-59 victory over No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday night in the Tigers’ first game against a ranked opponent. The Tigers (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) took a double-digit...
AUBURN, AL
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation

It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
MOBILE, AL
Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
FORT SMITH, AR

