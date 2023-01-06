Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com
Are Hogs ready to face surging Crimson Tide?
Opportunity doesn’t always knock at the most opportune time. That seems to be the case as the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) are prepping to host the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) for a 6 p.m. Wednesday showdown at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs, which...
fayettevilleflyer.com
No. 22 Auburn beats No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59
Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and Allen Flanigan matched his season high with 18 to lead No. 22 Auburn to a 72-59 victory over No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday night in the Tigers’ first game against a ranked opponent. The Tigers (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) took a double-digit...
Prayer Vigil to Be Held for Former Razorback Peyton Hillis
Those who can't make it to Springdale are asked to pray at 6 p.m. for this Arkansas hero
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
UPDATE: Fayetteville police arrest bank robbery suspect
Fayetteville police responded to a reported bank robbery on the west side of town on January 10.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Freedom’s Path’ coming to theaters in February
A movie filmed in and around Fayetteville will debut in 200 theaters across the country beginning in February. The film, a civil war-era story called Freedom’s Path, was written and directed by filmmaker Brett Smith, and is produced by Seattle-based studios Rocket Soul Studios and 1812 Films. Freedom’s Path...
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Sarah Bunch chosen as Fayetteville vice mayor for third year in a row
The Fayetteville City Council chose Sarah Bunch to serve as vice mayor for another year. The decision came after a unanimous vote on Jan. 3 before the start of the first meeting of 2023. Bunch, who serves as the Ward 3, Position 2 representative on the council, was first chosen...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
NWA rape suspect files to exclude testimony, evidence before his trial begins
A former Northwest Arkansas youth shelter employee charged with raping a minor resident has filed a motion seeking to exclude certain testimony and evidence during his upcoming trial.
KHBS
Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
New Crawford County Sheriff vows transparency
Sheriff Daniel Perry was sworn into office on January 1st. Perry said one of his main goals is to bring transparency to the department.
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?
YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekly deals & more: New year, new menu items, new shows, new activities, and more
Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. We love our Razorbacks! Come see us today at Underwoods Fine Jewelers for all your Custom Hog jewelry needs. Open 10am-5pm, right down the street from the University of Arkansas.
Comments / 0