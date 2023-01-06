ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

ITD crews fixing potholes in East Idaho

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jbj5A_0k5uH19600

EAST IDAHO (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is working to address potholes created by rapidly changing temperatures this winter.

Recent snows followed by warm temperatures allows water to enter through cracks in asphalt. When that water freezes at night it can result in potholes forming on the surface of Idaho's highways and freeways.

While winter maintenance typically focuses on keeping roads clear of snow, crews are also repairing potholes on I-15, within the city of Idaho Falls, as well as in other areas of the region.

"The biggest area that we have been fighting them are on I-15 between Exit 93 (Blackfoot) and the Blackfoot Rest Areas," D5 operations engineer Greydon Wright said.

Similarly, D6 operations engineer Bryan Young reports they have been hard at work as well.

"This week we have received numerous comments about the potholes in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Maintenance Shed has successfully repaired the major potholes and will continue to repair the roadways as more potholes appear."

However, Young points out that repairs are weather dependent. So, drivers must still pay attention to avoid hitting a rough piece of pavement.

Patching during the winter consists of using a "cold patch" that is intended to be a temporary solution. Crews will return in the summer to perform more permanent repairs as needed. In addition, ITD has several projects scheduled this year to address older pavement throughout the region.

The post ITD crews fixing potholes in East Idaho appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Construction at W 49th South and S Holmes Avenue

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for construction crews around W 49th South (Township Road) and S. Holmes Avenue as construction crews tie in sewer lines for a new subdivision.  The post Construction at W 49th South and S Holmes Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes

Where in Idaho are the most car accidents? More specifically, where are there the most fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents?. According to Stacker, there’s actually been an increase in motor vehicle accidents since the initial lockdowns of COVID-19. They said, “Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’

A mainstay of river trips on the Middle Fork and main stem of Idaho’s Salmon River is closing up shop. Caldwell Transportation Company is closing after 20 years of shuttling boaters of all stripes to put-ins and take-outs on the Middle Fork Salmon River and River of No Return section of the Salmon River, both of which cut through the 2.4-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, according to a news release.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals

The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The post Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

Idaho Gas Prices Continue Slide

Gasoline prices in Idaho continue to drop. According to the American Automobile Association, the Gem State’s price for a gallon of regular is now $3.40 – pushing Idaho out of the top-10 for most expensive fuel prices in the nation. Today’s current average price is three cents less than a week ago and 46 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.28 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago and just four cents less than a month ago. The two averages are now just 12 cents apart.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley.  The post Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy