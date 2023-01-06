ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004

In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE

Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
Spoilers: Two Title Changes At MLW Blood & Thunder Tapings

Major League Wrestling held its latest set of tapings on January 7 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. During the tapings, two title changes occurred. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the tapings (according to Cagematch), Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa'i) defeated Hustle And...
Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene Added To 1/12 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling (1/12) Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann vs. Moose, Steve Maclin & Eddie Edwards. Fightful will have live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling as it airs on Thursday night. After the show, check out our review podcast on our YouTube channel. The week after Bailey faces Greene, he...
WWE Raw 1/9/23 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 9, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE

A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Ring Ropes Cost Grayson Waller, Dempsey Beats Walker | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on January 10, 2023:. - Grayson Waller challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. During the bout, one of the turnbuckles broke when Breakker was sent crashing into it, but the crew seemingly fixed the issue. But in the closing moments, Waller fell off the top rope as the turnbuckle broke again. He got counted out, and Breakker retained the gold.
