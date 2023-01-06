Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
Producers For December 30 WWE Smackdown, John Cena's Return, Backstage News
- Women's Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble. - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan. - The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly. - The post-show dark...
WWE RAW (1/9/23) Results: Alexa Bliss Explains Her Actions, Austin Theory Moves Forward, More
WWE Raw (1/9) - Kevin Owens started the show and was immediately interrupted by Baron Corbin & JBL. JBL says no one believes Owens will beat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Corbin boasts that he's the last person to pin Roman. KO pretends to fall asleep from boredom. Corbin threatens him. KO challenges him to a match.
Willow Nightingale Wants To Wrestle Everyone, Including Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) And Bayley
Willow Nightingale is ready to take on the world. Willow signed with All Elite Wrestling on October 21 and has since competed for Ring of Honor and traveled to Japan to work Tokyo Joshi Pro. Willow was a veteran of the Independent scene before signing with AEW and has already faced the likes of Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Roxanne Perez, and more.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
Tony Khan Says He's Following Vince McMahon's Return To WWE 'Very Closely'
In July 2022, the wrestling world changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. McMahon returned on January 6, 2023 as a member of the board to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale. Speaking...
More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
Spoilers: Two Title Changes At MLW Blood & Thunder Tapings
Major League Wrestling held its latest set of tapings on January 7 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. During the tapings, two title changes occurred. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the tapings (according to Cagematch), Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa'i) defeated Hustle And...
Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene Added To 1/12 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling (1/12) Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann vs. Moose, Steve Maclin & Eddie Edwards. Fightful will have live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling as it airs on Thursday night. After the show, check out our review podcast on our YouTube channel. The week after Bailey faces Greene, he...
WWE Raw 1/9/23 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 9, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Mandy Rose To Give Interview On 1/10 Tamron Hall Show, Yamashita Calls Out Mercedes | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 9, 2023. - Mandy Rose is set to appear on the January 10, 2023 edition of the Tamron Hall Show to give her first interview since being released by WWE back in December:. - Miyu Yamashita wants to see Mercedes Mone...
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE
A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Ring Ropes Cost Grayson Waller, Dempsey Beats Walker | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on January 10, 2023:. - Grayson Waller challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. During the bout, one of the turnbuckles broke when Breakker was sent crashing into it, but the crew seemingly fixed the issue. But in the closing moments, Waller fell off the top rope as the turnbuckle broke again. He got counted out, and Breakker retained the gold.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/9): Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, House Of Black In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Josh Woods. Athena...
Saraya Doesn't Know If Mercedes Mone Will Be At 1/11 AEW Dynamite, Did Text Her After NJPW Debut
Saraya doesn't know if Mercedes Mone will show up on AEW Dynamite. When AEW announced that Saraya could have a partner of her choosing to take on Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans speculated that Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) could be her partner.
