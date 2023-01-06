Read full article on original website
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Dave Bautista Says He And Fellow WWE Champion Weren't 'Getting Equal Opportunities'
Six-time WWE world champion Dave Bautista has revealed that he didn't feel he received the same opportunities as John Cena outside of the ring. In a recent interview with GQ, the WWE star-turned-actor spoke about some key moments in his wrestling career, one of which was how his original run in WWE came to an end. In 2009, despite being a legitimate draw who helped usher in a popularity boom for the company, he felt as though he was not receiving the treatment commensurate with a star of his stature.
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
Saraya Reveals Why She Was Scared To Re-Sign With WWE
There's no denying AEW star Saraya made her name in WWE as Paige, where she won two Women's World Championships and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her injury-shortened career. But when it became clear last year she could make her long awaited in-ring return, Saraya knew going back to her old company would be a risky decision. In a new interview with Metro, Saraya revealed that she thought about going back to WWE, but ultimately became afraid she might end up "sitting on my arse for another five years."
Six Wrestlers Removed From STARDOM Events Due To Illness
It's never good to hear about wrestlers missing shows due to illness, but it's even worse when multiple competitors booked for the same card are out of action. Unfortunately, that is exactly what's been happening this week, as an undisclosed sickness has struck multiple members of the STARDOM roster and two contributing outsiders.
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Passing Of Don West
The recent passing of Don West has been reflected upon by Jeff Jarrett, who used the latest episode of his "My World" podcast to comment on his friendship with the longtime TNA/Impact Wrestling commentator. Jarrett noted that he planned to offer a more extensive episode about West that would go "through my entire history with him, the ups and the downs and everything to go with it." In his initial thoughts on West, who died on December 30 at the age of 59 following a battle with brain lymphoma, Jarrett said, "I am elated that he's no longer with us because he's out of pain."
Xavier Woods' Health Reportedly Affecting The New Day's Booking
At NXT Deadline on December 10, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods triumphed over Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Since then, however, Woods has only competed in two matches — a successful tag title defense against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in "NXT," as well as a victory over Imperium in a six-man tag team match alongside Madcap Moss at a house show on December 27. That's because according to PWInsider, he's dealing with injuries and thus, hasn't been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.
Kurt Angle Believes Current WWE Star Should Be Pushed Into The World Championship Picture
Kurt Angle has held six world titles in WWE, and now currently sees massive potential in a younger star — Chad Gable. During his WWE career, Gable has mostly worked within tag teams such as American Alpha, alongside Jason Jordan, and currently Alpha Academy, alongside Otis. Gable has won tag team gold with both teams, however, he has not found success as a singles star to this point in his career. While Gable has not reached that level of stardom yet, Angle recalled what advice he gave to Gable to help him stand out.
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family
Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.
NJPW Star Praises Jade Cargill's AEW Battle Of The Belts Performance
Jade Cargill picked up another victory and continued her undefeated streak during AEW's Battle Of The Belts V on Friday when she successfully defended her TBS Championship against Skye Blue. The encounter featured a brilliant ending as Cargill reversed a hurricanrana to then throw Blue into the air, catching her to then nail the Jaded finisher, wrapping things up in style.
Former WCW Champion Says 'There Is No Attitude Era' Without Him
Kevin Nash knows that he was a primary reason pro wrestling got a whole lot of "attitude" in the late 1990s. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer had his special "Year-End Awards" on his "Kliq This Podcast," and with co-host Sean Oliver, he decided to field some listener questions to ring in the occasion. One inquired with curiosity as to whether or not Nash's Diesel persona would have still worked in the notorious Attitude Era if "Big Daddy Cool" had stuck around up in Stamford. Nash simply saw the question as a moot point and gave a rather direct answer.
New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles
WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.
Uncle Howdy Has A Question For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
"Do you feel in charge?" Uncle Howdy repeatedly asked Alexa Bliss on the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after a video flashed on the TitanTron interspersed with images of Bliss' days as an accomplice of Bray Wyatt. The video included images of a swingset from Alexa's Playground and her infamous betrayal of Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and Mexican wrestler Daga (real name Miguel Ángel Olivo) have released a joint statement to announce that they are getting a divorce. The pair, who tied the knot in August 2020, broke the news last night and asked everyone to respect their privacy as they navigate the next chapter of their lives. Blanchard and Daga posted an image of a pre-written statement on Instagram detailing their separation.
Kurt Angle's Daughter Recently Saved His Life On Family Vacation
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about a terrifying ordeal while jet skiing during a recent family vacation in Miami, Florida. The Olympic gold medalist explained that he rode out to deeper waters with his daughter, Giuliana Angle, seated behind him. However, the excursion turned sour when Angle attempted to make a turn. The former WWE Champion did not put on the accelerator during the maneuver, and the watercraft ultimately flipped over, throwing him and Giuliana into the ocean. Angle revealed how the incident almost turned fatal.
Former AEW Tag Team Champion Comments On Working With The Acclaimed
A former AEW Tag Team Champion has opened up about what it was like working with The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens currently hold the tag team gold in AEW and the duo has racked up some big wins. But outside of their tag team title victory, none may have been bigger than their win over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR which took place on the December 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite."
Opponents Announced For The Great Muta's Retirement Match
In June 2022, legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto, otherwise known as The Great Muta, announced he was embarking a on retirement tour. Pro Wrestling NOAH previously announced that Muta would team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin for his final match on January 22 in Yokohama. We now know that Muta, Sting, and Allin will take on the trio of Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji in the main event that is being labeled "End of Nightmare."
