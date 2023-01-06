FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate a record-breaking win No. 83 on the women's World Cup circuit. Her biggest rival and an illness spoiled Shiffrin's hopes of a big party at a floodlit night slalom Tuesday as the American standout skier finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during the race and throwing up afterward.

10 HOURS AGO