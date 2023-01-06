Read full article on original website
Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate a record-breaking win No. 83 on the women's World Cup circuit. Her biggest rival and an illness spoiled Shiffrin's hopes of a big party at a floodlit night slalom Tuesday as the American standout skier finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during the race and throwing up afterward.
France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career
PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France on Monday after a record 145 appearances. Lloris won the 2018 World Cup and was captain of the squad that lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar last month.
