Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Confederate monuments; distressed bees; book club
Protesters demanding the removal of Confederate monuments from public places will hold another rally Tuesday at Jacksonville City Hall. And prominent activist Ben Frazier says he’ll press City Council again, even though he was arrested at the last meeting for defying a time limit on public comments. He joined...
wjct.org
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Bayou Soul. Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay,...
wjct.org
Community activist Ben Frazier to speak out at City Council again
Jacksonville civil rights leader Ben Frazier will have to wait four weeks to be arraigned on charges of trespass with warning and resisting arrest stemming from his arrest Dec. 13 during a City Council meeting. Frazier's court case was postponed early Monday. But he will be back at City Council...
wjct.org
Nonprofit comes to Jax to help people get out of jail
A nonprofit has opened in Jacksonville to help low-income people pay their bail and get out of the county's pre-trial detention facility, as well as provide pretrial support to help people return for their court dates and avoid a warrant. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that has opened three...
wjct.org
That Bar at the Arena plans rooftop deck
More than three years after announcing plans to expand and remodel, the owner of That Bar at the Arena in the Downtown Sports Complex is asking the city for final design approval. The Downtown Development Review Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 12 on final exterior designs that would expand...
wjct.org
The artistry of Ukraine: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra comes to Jax
Their nation has been under attack by Russian forces for a year, their families and friends enfolded in a cold and dark winter again as rockets blast their homes. Yet for one night, the explosions of war will recede as the soaring sounds of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine help ring in the 22nd anniversary season of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.
wjct.org
Stranded manatee freed from the mud off Metro Park
A huge manatee was rescued from low tide mud off Metropolitan Park as fans gathered nearby Saturday evening for the AFC South title game against the Tennessee Titans. After hours of work by Jacksonville firefighters and state wildlife officials, the huge sea cow was carefully winched to the seawall, then hefted into a truck for some TLC at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee Critical Care Center.
Comments / 0