Bam Margera Opens Up About Major Health Scare that Left Him on Ventilator

 4 days ago
“Jackass” alum Bam Margera is opening up about his trip to intensive care last month, where he was placed on a ventilator.

Bam opened up on Thursday’s “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast, where he explained what happened.

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” he said.

Margera continued. "It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn't fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat.”

When he woke up, he didn’t realize how much time had passed.

"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours," the 43-year-old said. "They're like, 'Dude, you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own.'"

Bam first announced his hospital release on December 10 with a pic on Instagram. The star posed next to Johnny Schillereff, writing, I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers.”

On December 9, TMZ reported, Margera was in a San Diego ICU battling multiple health issues, including pneumonia and COVID-19.

