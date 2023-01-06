ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Traffic information for Buffalo Bills game Sunday at Highmark Stadium

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umx9g_0k5uGOgR00

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the New England Patriots Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills take on the Patriots at 1 p.m. but all stadium lots will open at 9:00 a.m.

A section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. This section of the road will remain closed until the end of the game.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus and Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes of one-way traffic heading eastbound. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive will only travel westbound.

Mid County Drive will be closed after the game.

Drivers should not park on the shoulder of the roads for pedestrian safety. More information on the stadium and parking can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Make Damar Hamlin Contract Decision

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an important contract decision on Damar Hamlin. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills have made the decision to pay Hamlin in full. "Damar Hamlin’s 4-year, $3.64M contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy