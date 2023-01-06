Traffic information for Buffalo Bills game Sunday at Highmark Stadium

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the New England Patriots Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills take on the Patriots at 1 p.m. but all stadium lots will open at 9:00 a.m.

A section of Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. This section of the road will remain closed until the end of the game.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus and Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a. Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two lanes of one-way traffic heading eastbound. Any vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive will only travel westbound.

Mid County Drive will be closed after the game.

Drivers should not park on the shoulder of the roads for pedestrian safety. More information on the stadium and parking can be found here .