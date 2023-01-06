NFL Shares Plans to Celebrate Damar Hamlin During Week 18

The league and the NFLPA plan to show support for the Bills safety with various initiative in Week 18.

In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Monday Night Football earlier this week, the NFL and NFLPA announced a variety of initiatives ahead of the Week 18 games to continue to show support for the Bills defensive back, per a release from the league.

The NFL distributed a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem on Saturday and Sunday in unified support of Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers.

The release will read as follows:

“Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.

“The [team name] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

Teams have also been encouraged by the league to outline the No. 3 in each 30-yard line number in either the Buffalo Bills red or blue.

In addition, players around the league will have the option to wear Nike-sponsored “Love for Damar 3” shirts. In Buffalo, Bills players will wear the shirts in the team’s royal blue color and will wear New Era hats with the No. 3 on the front.

Finally, Buffalo players plan to wear No. 3 jersey patches on their uniforms in their game against the Patriots.

The NFL’s release also included a link to the fund established by his family in support of Hamlin’s foundation.

Hamlin has continued improving in his recovery from cardiac arrest that took place on Monday night. The Bills announced on Friday that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and has talked to family and friends, and has even spoken with Buffalo players over FaceTime. He also addressed the team on Friday morning.

Hamlin’s doctors confirmed in a press conference with the media on Thursday that Hamlin is “neurologically intact,” which is a credit to the swift response by medical professionals and caregivers since the emergency on Monday night.

Hamlin remains hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.