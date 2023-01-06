ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Fire Country’ Renewed For Second Season By CBS

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3Tfj_0k5uGDyS00

CBS wants another heat wave: it has renewed Fire Country for the 2023-2024 season.

Since its premiere on Oct. 7, Fire Country has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top new broadcast series of the season. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, more than 10 million viewers an episode have watched the procedural across linear and streaming platforms.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “ Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

The drama stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Fire Country, from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor, who also co-penned the story for the pilot with its writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Deadline

153K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy