ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

How ‘Corsage’ Built a World Unfit for an Empress

By Sarah Shachat
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xyfxp_0k5uGBD000

In historical dramas of royal courts and past imperial splendor, the camera usually lingers on a high level of conspicuous display: elegant drawing rooms, sumptuous banquet tables, and the like. One of the things that makes Marie Kreutzer ’s “ Corsage ” so striking is the way that Kreutzer and cinematographer Judith Kaufmann visualize the rotting hollowness of the Austria of Empress Elisabeth ( Vicky Krieps ). The camera makes a point of moving through palace spaces without fawning over gilded furniture, using a naturalistic (bordering on sternly clinical) lighting design to emphasize the brittleness of the Austrian imperial facade. In so doing, the camera allows us to see the world through Elisabeth’s eyes.

“We were looking for a [style of cinematography] that retained the sharpness and openness of vérité, [as opposed to the style] of a traditional costume drama. Not too perfect but not documentary-style either,” Kaufmann told IndieWire. “Our focus was on depicting the imperial residences — especially the Hofburg, our main location — as a form of prison and creating a depressive atmosphere through lighting, a kind of darkness in daytime, without actually closing the curtains.” The fact that the curtains are so open and the Hofburg appears so spacious actually makes the palace even more dreadful. If this is a prison for Elisabeth, it feels enormous and inescapable, its windows like the glass of a fish bowl that really needs cleaning.

According to Kreutzer, achieving a look that highlights the empress’ emotional turmoil required starving the film of the traditional pleasures of symmetrical, overstuffed production design and gorgeous lighting, and instead emphasizing their artificial nature. The camera in “Corsage” is always eavesdropping from across thresholds, trying make spaces look “tight and uncomfortable. Not beautiful really. [Perhaps] beautiful in a sense, but not like you would like to live there,” Kreutzer told IndieWire. “I also [thought it was] important that every room or everything you would see would be behind representational things, spaces, and clothing, that everything underneath the finery would be just be very technical and practical.”

One of the key examples of this is a hallway, a sort of service corridor, that physically separates Elisabeth’s apartments from the rest of the Hofburg palace. The film mines some great cringe comedy out of having everyone around Elisabeth — including Emperor Franz Joseph (Florian Teichtmeister) — pass through or linger in that corridor; although the space doesn’t contain any glaring anachronisms, Kaufmann and Kreutzer light it as uncomfortably as any dystopia, using neon to make it feel as if characters have to use “this cold airlock to get from one room to the other,” Kaufmann said.

“I always said to my production designer, ‘Let the rooms look as if the expensive furniture had already been sold,'” Kruetzer said. “[It was important] to add that layer of something ending, an empire coming to an end.”

The sense of an imminent, inevitable ending is important to Elisabeth’s immediate relationships, too. In a world where one can’t really confront their husband about the fact that he’s cheating (because he is the ruler of Austria-Hungary), fencing is about as close as one can get. The sparring match between Elisabeth and Franz Joseph plays out in an impossibly spartan, high-ceilinged palace room that looks almost abandoned. However, “even an almost empty room can convey the feeling of being under observation,” Kaufmann said. “We gave the actors freedom by lighting from outside the windows with big, bounced HMIs and from a rig made with wallbreakers, hung right underneath the ceiling. The main objective was to give Vicky the space to express the pressure under which Elisabeth lived and also the means to escape it. Often I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen next and had to follow my intuition to an unusual extent.”

Elisabeth’s unpredictability and freedom of movement is only true up to a point, of course. She is constrained by the limits of palace life, which Kreutzer observed is reflected in just how built up it is, how rarely she can see the horizon. “Every window leads into a gray yard,” Kreutzer said of the Hofburg. “There’s no trees, you can’t really see the sky. The atmosphere of the film [started with that].”

Accordingly, the film’s few moments of relief come out of the natural world. “Wide shots [of nature] are commonly used to give an overview of and help establish new scenery. However, we wanted to add an emotional dimension to them and not distance ourselves from Elisabeth’s feelings,” Kaufmann said. “Nature, animals, and physical movement seem to be the only means to soothe her rebellious spirit. Elisabeth on horseback, swimming, running, and at the end her jump into the depths — that is her ultimate freedom. The camera is far away but still completely with her. For me, these are moments of hope and strength.”

The film slowly teaches the audience to distinguish these moments of energy, activity, and hope from the staid restrictions that threaten to smother Elisabeth. Combining the natural world and the canvas of cinema, Elisabeth meets the inventor and early filmmaker Louis Le Prince (Finnegan Oldfield), and at least within the frame of Le Prince’s camera, Elisabeth is able to control her own destiny. “Her enemy was really her own image. It was the oversized image of that perfect empress,” Marie Kreutzer said. “In those scenes [with Le Prince], she’s able to create another image and be part of creating it herself.”

The film’s ending is another tableau that combines the natural world and a stage of Elisabeth’s own making. Aboard an imperial yacht, Elisabeth executes the ultimate princess switch with one of her ladies in waiting and leaps into the sea, the compositions getting wider and more lush as the terrible pressure of being perceived subsides. “What pleases me most is the calmness [of the sequence],” Kaufmann said. “Ten long standing shots, the camera moving further and further away. You can feel the agreement among the women, one of them Elisabeth, who says goodbye and at the same time arrives at herself.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Eugenio Caballero on Building the Worlds of ‘Bardo,’ ‘Roma,’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

Eugenio Caballero can conceive an enchanted forest and a disaster zone with equal levels of meticulous ingenuity. He can just as deftly recreate the space where an intimate memory occurred many decades ago, or a surrealist dream where reality and fantasy meet. The Oscar-winning Mexican production designer learned his profession the way old trades are passed on: as an apprentice absorbing knowledge from more seasoned artisans on the job. Today, his inhabitable fabrications enrich the frames of larger-than-life epics around the globe, as well as unassuming independent dramas in his home country. “The decisions that I make now are not based on...
IndieWire

‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ Writer Hanif Kureishi Suffers Dangerous Fall: ‘I Woke Up in a Pool of Blood’

Hanif Kureishi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter best known for penning the Daniel Day-Lewis romance “My Beautiful Laundrette,” suffered a potentially catastrophic fall that could prevent him from working again. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the actor detailed the dangerous accident that took place in his apartment in Rome over the winter holidays. “I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall,” Kureishi wrote. “I had just seen Mo Salah score...
IndieWire

Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
IndieWire

After ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone Might Stop Acting in His Own Projects

Sylvester Stallone’s rise is a story so celebrated, it’s come to shape how we imagine the Hollywood dream. A young, no-name actor writes a script, sells it to a studio, fights to play the title role, and — for his effort, his faith, and his talent — the movie turns him into a star. More than a star, really. “Rocky” and the ensuing sequels helped establish Stallone as a multi-hyphenate artist. For nearly 50 years, Stallone has been writing, acting, producing, and directing many of his own projects. But after his latest dual role — leading and executive producing the Paramount+...
IndieWire

‘M3GAN’: James Wan and Jason Blum on Bringing Their Lifelong Love of Creepy Dolls Into the Age of AI

How did Jason Blum know that “M3GAN” would become a viral sensation? The answer is simple: The horror hitmaker has learned to never say no when James Wan comes calling with an idea about a scary little doll. “I am very familiar with James’ love of creepy dolls,” Blum said with a laugh during a recent interview with IndieWire. “So when he said he had another idea for a creepy doll, I was very intrigued before we even read the script.” Blum’s blind confidence in the project was certainly understandable. Over the past two decades, Wan has established himself as Hollywood’s top...
IndieWire

Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season Will Have One of the Most Expensive TV Casts Ever — Report

“Stranger Things” has always been a pricy series, with the most recent season last year reportedly totaling a $30 million budget per episode. And although filming for the fifth and final installment has yet to happen, that number will probably increase, thanks in part to the cast’s salaries. According to a new report from Puck News — a media startup founded by former reporters at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, and The Atlantic — the cast of “Stranger Things” closed their deals for the salaries of the fifth and final season. And while the total salaries of the cast for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson Among Golden Globes Presenters

Jennifer Coolidge is leaving behind the murderous yachts and islands of Sicily for the no-less-dramatic world of the Golden Globes. The “White Lotus” star will be one of the presenters at Tuesday’s award ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday. In addition to Coolidge, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault will also serve as presenters at the event. They join the first wave of presenters announced at the ceremony, which included Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy...
IndieWire

‘Nope’: How Keke Palmer Grounded an Out-of-This-World Horror Story

Curated by the IndieWire editorial team, Craft Considerations is a video platform for filmmakers to discuss how they applied their craft to a recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. For this edition, we look at how “Nope” actress Keke Palmer collaborated with writer-director Jordan Peele to bring the funny, tenacious Emerald to life in the sci-fi horror blockbuster. Keke Palmer was still learning just exactly who her “Nope” character Emerald was when she shot her memorable entrance, a rollicking run-through of how her family company has serviced Hollywood since the industry’s earliest days. “It was so funny, because that...
IndieWire

‘Fosse/Verdon’ Inspired Steven Spielberg to Cast Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans’

A lead role in a new Steven Spielberg movie is always going to be a coveted job in Hollywood. But the casting process for his latest work, “The Fabelmans,” was a particularly high stakes affair, given that the legendary director was looking for actors to embody his own family in the most personal film of his career. A new story in the New York Times sheds light on the events that led Spielberg to cast Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, a thinly-veiled version of his mother. The three-time Oscar winner, who previously praised Williams’ work in “Blue Valentine,” said that he...
IndieWire

‘Turning Red’ Transformed Domee Shi Into One of Pixar’s Biggest Stars

. Everything changed for director Domee Shi at Pixar in 2022. She released her first feature, “Turning Red,” the semi-autobiographical, anime-inspired, coming-of-age comedy that’s an Oscar contender for Best Animated Feature. She was also promoted to creative vice president at the studio, becoming the first woman director to join Pixar’s vaunted Braintrust. It’s all part of the new culture of female empowerment, diversity, and personal storytelling at the studio, led by chief creative officer Pete Docter. Docter mentored Shi as a story artist on “Inside Out” and then on her appetizing, Oscar-winning short “Bao.” That paid dividends when he greenlit “Turning Red”...
IndieWire

Female Conductor Mentioned in ‘TÁR’ Slams Film as ‘Anti-Woman’

“TÁR” is now the target of an “anti-woman” debate. The satirical film starring Cate Blanchett as fictional conductor Lydia Tár came under fire from very real female conductor Marin Alsop, who is even mentioned in the movie. Blanchett’s character, an acclaimed lesbian conductor, is accused of preying on young musicians, and the film charts her fall from grace in both her personal and professional spheres. Critics have drawn comparisons between Alsop and Tár, with both being Leonard Bernstein prodigies, both married to fellow musicians, and both leading prominent orchestras. “I first read about it in late August and I was shocked that that...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
IndieWire

‘All Good Here!’ Says Adam Driver, Defending Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Set

Francis Ford Coppola and star Adam Driver are defending the conditions on set of Coppola’s upcoming film “Megalopolis” after a report said that the shoot was in chaos following the departure of key creative talent. Following an article Monday in The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola defended the film in a statement to Deadline as on budget and on schedule and disputed the idea of a “crew exodus”that would threaten to leave the film in peril. In a statement to IndieWire, Driver said THR’s characterization of the film as descending into chaos was inaccurate. He called it one of the best shooting experiences...
IndieWire

Netflix TV Leader Bela Bajaria’s Secret to Success: She’s ‘Not an Intellectual’

Since 2020, television programming at Netflix has primarily been led by Bela Bajaria, who joined the streamer in 2016 and rose quickly through the company from her initial post as head of unscripted and international content. In the time she’s been at the helm, the company has had its stumbles but has also produced immensely successful series like “Squid Game” and “Wednesday.” So what’s her method to success? According to a profile in The New Yorker, it’s making shows like “gourmet cheeseburgers.” The profile, written by staff writer Rachel Syme, chronicled a year in Bajaria’s life as the executive traveled the world,...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Bought Corey Feldman’s Auctioned ‘Stand by Me’ Prosthetic Ear: ‘I Realize How Creepy That Was’

Jordan Peele gave Corey Feldman an earful about his movie memorabilia collection. The latest piece of cinema history the Oscar winner added? Feldman’s prosthetic ear from 1986 film “Stand by Me.” Peele confirmed that he was the one who won the October 2021 auction of the infamous prop worn by then-child star Feldman, who staged the sale around his own 50th birthday. “There was a whole thing where he was auctioning the ear that he wore as Teddy in ‘Stand by Me’ and I guess I very creepily bought it,” Peele explained during a recent appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The...
IndieWire

‘Koala Man’ Wastes Sarah Snook and Hugh Jackman in Hulu’s Un-bear-able Superhero Spoof

Despite often being referred to as such, koalas aren’t actually bears. They’re marsupials. So if you’re going to mislabel Australia’s cutest export, you may as well call them koala puppies, koala piglets, or, if you want to take things to the opposite end of the adorable spectrum, koala middle-aged-men. I’m thinking of a specific type of middle-aged man, who’s both delusional and stubborn; prone to sweeping declarations of noble intent, yet unable or unwilling to act with any chivalry on a regular basis; out of shape and less than stylish, always wearing an old polo tucked into fading jean shorts....
IndieWire

The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Cheers’

What makes “Cheers” so special? It’s right there in the opening song: you want to go where everybody knows your name. It’s a show about camaraderie, relationships, and above all, shooting the shit. The more you watch “Cheers,” the more you feel like you just hung out with your best friends.  Before “Cheers,” most sitcoms took place in someone’s house or workplace. Here was a show set at a bar where most people were just having fun with their buddies. It made a statement that seems obvious now but was revolutionary at the time: one’s social life is equally as important...
IndieWire

Don Cheadle: People Will ‘Walk Up to Me’ to Say They Hate ‘Ocean’s 12’

Don Cheadle is over “Ocean’s 12” being mocked. The Oscar winner addressed the fan hate for the “Ocean’s 11” sequel starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. Cheadle played British explosives expert Basher Tarr in the Europe-set heist film. “It was a lot of grinding on an accent that I have been both vilified and praised for,” Cheadle said during a GQ video interview. “When we came back to do the second film, we hadn’t seen each other for a long time. We hadn’t all been together. We were just reuniting, so we were just milling around for an...
IndieWire

Claire Foy Felt ‘High-Maintenance’ After Sharing Stunt Concerns Filming 2017’s ‘Breathe’

Claire Foy has no problem mentioning it all when it comes to her past roles. The “Women Talking” star opened up about feeling “uptight and high-maintenance” during the production of the 2017 film “Breathe” after voicing her concerns about unsafe stunts involving wild elephants. Based on the true story of Kenya-traveling couple Robin (Andrew Garfield) and Diana Cavendish (Foy), “Breathe” was actor Andy Serkis’ feature directorial debut. “One thing that does really, really get on my nerves is things not being safe. Stunts — I can’t tell you the amount of situations I’ve been like, ‘No, it’s alright! You’re about to meet...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy