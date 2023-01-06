ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Sets HBCU GO Partnership With Indie ‘Freedom’s Path’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : HBCU GO — the free-streaming digital platform of Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group , which serves as the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities — has set a new promotional partnership with the award-winning indie Freedom’s Path , starring RJ Cyler ( The Harder They Fall ) and Gerran Howell ( 1917 ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28h87r_0k5uGAKH00

As part of the release for the film — opening in 200+ AMC and Regal theaters nationwide beginning February 3, in commemoration of Black History Month — HBCU GO will launch HBCU GO Give 365, a community giving initiative intended to inspire and engage the Black community to lean in and provide much-needed funding to HBCU higher learning institutions. The platform will kick off its initiative by inviting students, alumni, faculty and other members of the HBCU community to attend screenings across the country, also donating a portion of ticket sales from Freedom Path ‘s theatrical release directly to HBCUs that support the arts.

Written and directed by Brett Smith, and set for theatrical distribution by Xenon Pictures, Freedom’s Path centers around free, autonomous Black Americans living in the south during the Civil War, telling the story of the young, white Union soldier William (Howell) who, after deserting from battle, discovers the real meaning of freedom through the young, heroic Black man, Kitch (Cyler).

Pic’s producers are AJ Winslow, Jim Pidgeon, Neko Sparks and Steven Swadling. Cyler, Dexter Braff, Jory Weitz, BK Fulton, Skip Williamson, Kerri Elder and Blake Elder exec produced, with Dwayne Clark, Kelly Waller, Manish Majithia and Matthew Goldman serving as co-executive producers. The production companies involved were 1812 Films, Rocket Soul Studios, Soulidifly Productions, Rock Hill Studios, Room In The Sky Films and Chicago Media Angels.

“We’re proud to support the movie FREEDOM’S PATH by engaging the HBCU community to join this important conversation,” said Allen Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Byron Allen. “Our partnership with the film, and the launch of HBCU GO Give 365 aligns with Allen Media Group’s commitment to education as a path to economic inclusion.”

Watch Freedom’s Path’s trailer, and a promo for the film’s HBCU GO partnership, by clicking below. More information on HBCU GO can be found here

.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Bernard Kalb Dies: Veteran TV Journalist & Author Was 100

Bernard Kalb, a veteran television journalist that worked at CBS and NBC News, has died. He was 100. News of Kalb’s death was confirmed by The Washington Post which reported that he died on January 8 at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland following “complications from a fall.” Kalb was born in New York City on February 4, 1922. His career in journalism started at The New York Times at the end of World War II and after serving in the Army. Kalb would later become a TV correspondent for CBS and NBC covering foreign affairs and based internationally. In 1984, he was...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Deadline

Diana Jenkins Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Diana Jenkins is giving up her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after only one season. The Bravo star and entrepreneur confirmed her departure from the reality series on her Instagram account. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she shared. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Jenkins continued, “I would like...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry, In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Brother Prince William Shoved Him To The Floor During Argument Over Meghan Markle: “It Was A Pretty Nasty Experience”

Prince Harry, in a 60 Minutes interview tied to the publication of his memoir this week, described an incident in early 2019 when tensions boiled over with Prince William to the point that his brother shoved him and he cut his back as he fell on a dog bowl on the floor. Already, there were tensions over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who became a target of the British tabloid media. The confrontation occurred at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace. “It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part,” Harry told Anderson Cooper. “It was at a time where he was...
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Deadline

Prince Harry’s Much Hyped ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data. The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021. It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led...
Deadline

Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance: “5 Weeks From Today”

Rihanna will be taking over the Super Bowl field next month when she performs at the half-time show. The “Disturbia” singer reminded her fans of her appearance during the last weekend of the NFL regular season. “5 weeks from today,” read the post shared by the NFL. In the short clip, Rihanna is wearing a black Fenty hoodie with the iconic photo that was used to announce her Super Bowl performance where she is holding a football. The hoodie is part of a Save X Fenty collection the star dropped in honor of her upcoming halftime show. Rihanna will be the first performer...
GLENDALE, AZ
Deadline

Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past

Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Related Story 'Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations Related Story Prince Harry's Much Hyped '60 Minutes' Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS Related Story 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Doohan (Wednesday) has signed with WME. Most recently, Doohan portrayed Tyler Galpin a local barista with a special connection to the show’s titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) in Season 1 of the hit Netflix series Wednesday which premiered in November. Following Wednesday‘s rating success, it was renewed for a second season. Doohan is also known for starring opposite Bryan Cranston in the series Your Honor for Showtime, has recurred on Apple TV’s Truth Be Told as a younger Aaron Paul, and guest-starred on Schooled for ABC and What/If for Netflix. Additionally, he played Confederado Scout in Season 2...
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Set For Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been tapped to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival. The prize recognizes artists — primarily actors — who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Past recipients include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer and viewers are in for an explosive season. The cable network also confirmed that the return of the reality series will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Most of the trailer revolves around the major story of the season — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorcing. The couple got married on the show and now viewers will witness how they move with their lives and start dating other people. Related Story Peacock Reveals 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It's A Blast From The Past Related Story Andy Cohen Says...
Deadline

Hollywood Mourns ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own

Hollywood awoke today to the sad news that Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich was gone too soon at age 54. Mourners posted about the hairstyle that launched a thousand imitators and how he was a TV presence in their childhood. But those who knew him best also focused on his kindness and caring in his adult years, even as he struggled to overcome various issues in his life. Particularly notable was the outpouring from fellow child stars of his vintage, who perhaps knew all too well about what massive early attention can do to the rest of your life. A few of the early reactions: More from DeadlineAdam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV's 'Eight Is Enough' Was 54Si Litvinoff Dies: 'A Clockwork Orange', 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Exec Producer Was 93Fay Weldon Dies: 'The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil' Author Was 91Best of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News As Legal Analyst

Camille Vasquez, who gained notoriety as one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, has joined NBC News as a legal analyst. Vasquez made her first appearance in the role on Today on Monday to offer analysis on Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges of stabbing four University of Idaho students. Vasquez and Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick were lead attorneys for Depp, in a case that drew national attention, in part because the daily proceedings over the spring and summer were televised. Vasquez is partner in her firm’s litigation & arbitration practice group and co-chair of the...
IDAHO STATE
Deadline

Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation

Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3. The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming. Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Deadline

153K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy