Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Sets HBCU GO Partnership With Indie ‘Freedom’s Path’

EXCLUSIVE : HBCU GO — the free-streaming digital platform of Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group , which serves as the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities — has set a new promotional partnership with the award-winning indie Freedom’s Path , starring RJ Cyler ( The Harder They Fall ) and Gerran Howell ( 1917 ).

As part of the release for the film — opening in 200+ AMC and Regal theaters nationwide beginning February 3, in commemoration of Black History Month — HBCU GO will launch HBCU GO Give 365, a community giving initiative intended to inspire and engage the Black community to lean in and provide much-needed funding to HBCU higher learning institutions. The platform will kick off its initiative by inviting students, alumni, faculty and other members of the HBCU community to attend screenings across the country, also donating a portion of ticket sales from Freedom Path ‘s theatrical release directly to HBCUs that support the arts.

Written and directed by Brett Smith, and set for theatrical distribution by Xenon Pictures, Freedom’s Path centers around free, autonomous Black Americans living in the south during the Civil War, telling the story of the young, white Union soldier William (Howell) who, after deserting from battle, discovers the real meaning of freedom through the young, heroic Black man, Kitch (Cyler).

Pic’s producers are AJ Winslow, Jim Pidgeon, Neko Sparks and Steven Swadling. Cyler, Dexter Braff, Jory Weitz, BK Fulton, Skip Williamson, Kerri Elder and Blake Elder exec produced, with Dwayne Clark, Kelly Waller, Manish Majithia and Matthew Goldman serving as co-executive producers. The production companies involved were 1812 Films, Rocket Soul Studios, Soulidifly Productions, Rock Hill Studios, Room In The Sky Films and Chicago Media Angels.

“We’re proud to support the movie FREEDOM’S PATH by engaging the HBCU community to join this important conversation,” said Allen Media Group’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Byron Allen. “Our partnership with the film, and the launch of HBCU GO Give 365 aligns with Allen Media Group’s commitment to education as a path to economic inclusion.”

Watch Freedom’s Path’s trailer, and a promo for the film’s HBCU GO partnership, by clicking below. More information on HBCU GO can be found here

.