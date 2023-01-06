ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Teresa Giudice Shares That Luis Ruelas Wrote A Letter To Help Joe Giudice Return To The U.S.

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbcVo_0k5uG8e400

Teresa Giudice has reshaped her life since she and ex-husband Joe Giudice both served prison sentences for fraud in 2014. She functioned and succeeded as a single, working mom when Joe was deported from the USA after serving his prison sentence.

Teresa is still the reigning diva on Real Housewives of New Jersey, and displayed a new zen self during the most recent season. That is mostly because of her now husband Luis Ruelas . The couple married in August 2022, moved in together, and are enjoying wedded bliss.

And it’s come full circle now that Teresa wants to make amends with her ex-husband. Joe was deported to Italy in 2018. Even after living in the U.S since childhood, Joe never applied for U.S. citizenship. As a result, he lost the ability to live in, or even travel, to the country.

Joe spent some time living in Italy before relocating to the Bahamas . The location makes it easier for Joe and Teresa’s four daughters to visit him. However, the parents want Joe to have easier access to Gia Giudice , Gabriella Giudice , Milania Giudice , and Audriana Giudice .

RELATED: Cartier Bracelets Luis Ruelas Gifted To Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Are Allegedly Fake

According to RealityBlurb! , Teresa revealed that she and Luis are “working on” reversing the border control decision. Joe and Teresa’s daughters are writing “letters” to present arguments for his free travel.  Teresa explained during a recent episode of her podcast, Namaste B$itches , that “they want their father to come back to this country.”

So what are the odds this endeavor will work? “Never say never,” Teresa quipped.  And just to further the argument, Luis also “wrote a letter” on Joe’s behalf.

Teresa added that the relationship between Joe and Luis is very positive and Luis sees her ex-husband “as a dad.” She continued, “We want him to come back for his daughters. For the girls… Even me. It’s hard, I’m doing it all by myself, and then sometimes when I ask Luis to help, poor guy, [it’s] like he doesn’t want to … say anything to the girls cause, you know, he’s like, ‘I don’t want them to say to me, like, you’re not my dad’ or something like that,'” she added.

TELL US- SHOULD JOE BE ALLOWED BACK INTO THE US? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO LUIS HELPING JOE WITH HIS PAPERWORK?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Teresa Giudice Shares That Luis Ruelas Wrote A Letter To Help Joe Giudice Return To The U.S. appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Cartier Bracelets Luis Ruelas Gifted To Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Are Allegedly Fake

Folks, I’m going to need you to sit down and take a deep breath because there is some shocking news coming your way. There is scandal afoot in New Jersey and I for one am SHOCKED. Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas over the summer and this was their first […] The post Cartier Bracelets Luis Ruelas Gifted To Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Are Allegedly Fake appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past

Another season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is fast approaching, and it looks like another year of the Teresa Giudice and family show. Season 13 is looking to be as dramatic as ever. It will feature Tre’s royal wedding to Luis Ruelas and their subsequent falling out with the Gorgas. Joe Gorga and […] The post Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says Watching Real Housewives Of New Jersey For The First Time Felt Like A “Knife Right Through My Heart”

Although Teresa Giudice has been a mainstay on the Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show’s inception, that doesn’t mean she’s been keeping up with the reality show when she’s not filming. In a new interview with People, Teresa revealed she only recently started watching RHONJ this past year thanks to the drama with […] The post Teresa Giudice Says Watching Real Housewives Of New Jersey For The First Time Felt Like A “Knife Right Through My Heart” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Victims In Jen Shah’s Fraudulent Scheme Reveal Heartbreaking Details In Their Impact Letters To Judge

I know throughout the Jen Shah legal process, feelings from fans, myself included, have wavered just a little. When I initially heard the star of one of my favorite reality shows was arrested as cameras were rolling for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly, I was plugged in. After hearing her […] The post Victims In Jen Shah’s Fraudulent Scheme Reveal Heartbreaking Details In Their Impact Letters To Judge appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien

When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around.  It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Reveals She Wishes That She Was Invited To Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia

Have these two Georgia peaches finally made amends with each other? During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kenya Moore revealed whether or not she would have appreciated an invite to Porsha Williams’ recent wedding to Simon Guobadia. It’s no surprise that these Real Housewives of Atlanta vets don’t get along. Since both of […] The post Kenya Moore Reveals She Wishes That She Was Invited To Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
GEORGIA STATE
Reality Tea

Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays

Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Claims She Knows “Nothing” After Seemingly Tweeting Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Welcome to the Twilight Zone of Real Housewives. It’s that mysterious time between the reunion airing and production resuming on a new season. A time where the regular cast may or may not be nervous about where their next paycheck is coming from. It’s safe to say no one knows anything until Big Daddy Bravo makes […] The post Brandi Glanville Claims She Knows “Nothing” After Seemingly Tweeting Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast

Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives. Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge, the two formed Two T’s In […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Says “Crossing LVP Was Like Pretty Much The End Of Me”

Good day to everyone except people still blaming Lisa Vanderpump because they lost their job. I have to wonder if this woman wakes up every morning, asks Roscia for some tea, and then ponders over the amount of people obsessed with her very existence. Brandi Glanville has been in the news because she posted a […] The post Former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Says “Crossing LVP Was Like Pretty Much The End Of Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Reportedly Celebrates Sentencing With Extravagant Dinner Party For 20 Guests

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s 2021 arrest for money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud was shocking. And part of the arrest drama played out in front of Bravo’s cameras. Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab parking lot will never be the same. Jen spent the second and third seasons of RHOSLC […] The post Jen Shah Reportedly Celebrates Sentencing With Extravagant Dinner Party For 20 Guests appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

PETA Is “Hoping Hard” That Kim Kardashian Isn’t Keeping Her Dogs In Her Garage

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her ex-husband Kayne West is, at times, difficult. Ye is prone to epic rants and isn’t afraid to air all his family’s dirty laundry on social media. When Ye posted on social media that he was “allowed” to see his daughter the previous week, Kim […] The post PETA Is “Hoping Hard” That Kim Kardashian Isn’t Keeping Her Dogs In Her Garage appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Whitney Rose Seemingly Shades Jen Shah’s Sentencing

Now for the reactions. After Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for fraud on January 6, 2023, it was inevitable that her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars would weigh in. Especially after the wild season we’ve been watching with Jen’s erratic emotions and hot temper towards her castmates. The […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Whitney Rose Seemingly Shades Jen Shah’s Sentencing appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Calls Prince Harry “Crazy” For Oversharing In His New Memoir

Ever complaining, rarely explaining. It’s the curious case of a prince wanting to control his image, cutting ties with his former life to do so, then failing miserably once left to his own devices. At this point, the amount of dirty laundry that Prince Harry has aired in his memoir “Spare” has resulted in ridicule […] The post Bethenny Frankel Calls Prince Harry “Crazy” For Oversharing In His New Memoir appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: Sparks Fly In Mexico

The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to give us everything and more, with shade like no other and fresh drama each and every week. Season 7, Episode 13, titled “Sisterhood of the Traveling Beefs,” took viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. From a surprising feud between Jacqueline Blake and Mia Thornton to the huge blow-up […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: Sparks Fly In Mexico appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Bachelorette Michelle Young Shades Ex Nayte Olukoya 6 Months After Split

Apparently Michelle Young hung onto the thorns after the petals fell off the rose. She recently used one of them to playfully jab at her ex Nayte Olukoya, when he took part in a cute TikTok video with some Bachelor Nation pals. Season 17 Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer (LOVE him! Why is he still single?!) recruited a few of […] The post Bachelorette Michelle Young Shades Ex Nayte Olukoya 6 Months After Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
TEXAS STATE
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Alex Radcliffe Reveals He Is A Boat Broker

New year, new career! Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe is forging a fantastic new professional path. It’s a seemingly perfect transition to land-life that also pulls on his experience working on mega yachts. Of course, we all remember him as the cheery and likeable deck hand that tried to woo chief stew Bugsy Drake on […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Alex Radcliffe Reveals He Is A Boat Broker appeared first on Reality Tea.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy