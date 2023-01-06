You can eat a $45 three-course meal at Sacramento restaurants during this 2023 dining event
Sacramento’s downtown dining scene is a smorgasbord of choices, and during the city’s annual downtown dining event, you can get a taste of it for less than $50.
Dine Downtown is a culinary event where guests pay $45 per person to eat a three-course meal at a participating restaurants — and it’s back this month for its 18th year.
More than 30 restaurants will participate between Jan. 13 and Jan. 22. For each meal, $1 goes to the Food Literacy Center in Sacramento, according to the Downtown Sac flyer.
You can also gift this experience with a Shop 916 e-gift card.
Dine Downtown 2023 restaurants
See the restaurants that are participating in Dine Downtown 2023. Some establishments may offer vegan courses and optional beverage pairings.
Foundation Restaurant and Bar
400 L Street
Foundation Restaurant serves American dishes with a San Francisco influence. It also has a full-service bar and extensive wine selection.
Grange Restaurant and Bar
926 J Street
Grange, led by executive chef Dane Blom, is located in the Citizen Hotel. The restaurant is esteemed for its seasonal menus that feature locally sourced ingredients. They also have a two-story wine vault for tasting and pairing.
Brasserie Du Monde
1201 K Street
This French-inspired restaurant opened in 2015. Its regular dinner menu features charcuterie, filet mignon and duck confit.
Kodaiko Ramen and Bar
718 K Street
Situated a block from Golden 1 Center, Kodaiko serves classic Japanese dishes, such as ramen, sushi handrolls and chicken katsu, with local ingredients. They also serve craft cocktails, beer and sake.
Dawson’s Steakhouse
1209 L Street
Dawson’s is known for its modern take on classic steakhouse dishes, which include seafood and California grass-fed beef. It’s considered a AAA Four Diamond Sacramento restaurant.
Mayahuel
1200 K Street
Mayahuel, a Mexican restaurant, immerses guests with music, fine art, artisanal tequilas and food.
La Cosecha
917 9th Street
La Cosecha is “designed to bring people together.” The restaurant features Mexican fare on its regular dinner menu, including carnitas tacos, flautas and enchiladas verdes.
The 7th Street Standard
1122 7th Street
Voted one of Sacramento’s best new restaurants, 7th Street Standard offers new American cuisine.
Frank Fat’s
806 L Street
Sacramento’s iconic Frank Fat’s opened in 1939, serving up classic Chinese family-style dishes. The restaurant earned a James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award, an honor for local eateries that are embedded in the city’s community, and a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand for its good quality and value.
Tiger Restaurant and Bar
722 K Street
A few steps from Golden 1 Center, Tiger is a two-story restaurant and lounge. Its menu is inspired by the city’s diversity, and after dinner hours, it hosts live DJs.
Prelude Kitchen and Bar
1117 11th Street
Prelude is a contemporary American restaurant focused on local, farm-to-fork cuisine.
The Firehouse Restaurant
1112 2nd Street
The Firehouse Restaurant, in Old Sacramento, offers fine dining and a locally sourced menu.
Hawks Public House
1525 Alhambra Blvd
Hawks is a gastropub restaurant serving up New American menu items and cocktails.
Frog and Slim
1420 16th Street
Known for its Jazz and Blues atmosphere, Frog and Slim is an intimate dining experience. The supper club’s menu features local ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails.
Maydoon
1501 16th Street
Maydoon is a family-owned modern Persian restaurant.
Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
1630 S Street
This Californian restaurant features comfort food, local beers and special cocktails.
Nash and Proper
1023 K Street
Nash and Proper is best known for its Nashville-style fried chicken. Originally a fried-chicken food truck, Nash and Proper is headed by chef Cecil Rhodes who’s been perfecting recipes for more than four years.
Station 16
1118 16th Street
Station 16 was voted as the best seafood restaurant in Sacramento for two years straight. It features a raw bar and specialty cocktails.
Capitol Garage
1500 K Street
Capitol Garage is woven in Sacramento history. Before moving to its current location, Capitol Garage was a venue for small bites, drinks and punk rock.
Revolution Winery
2831 S Street
Revolution offers food and wine pairings, which all locally sourced.
Rio City Cafe
1110 Front Street
Rio City Cafe is a new American restaurant featuring scenic views of Sacramento’s Tower Bridge, the river and Ziggurat.
Willow
1006 4th Street
Willow’s menu is inspired by Southern Italian and Mediterranean regions.
Kasbah
2115 J Street
Kasbah is a Middle Eastern restaurant that features craft cocktails, belly dancing, live music and hookah.
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
1815 K Street
The Porch serves up classic Southern dishes with local ingredients.
The Pilothouse Restaurant
1000 Front Street
Located at the Delta King Hotel’s grand dining room, The Pilothouse brings guests back in time with its authentic riverboat and views. Its known for its seasonal dishes sourced from local farms.
Midici
728 K Street
At Midici, you’ll find wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, calzones — including its signature Nutella calzone.
Tapa the World
2115 J Street
Tapa the World offers traditional Spanish cuisine and tapas, or small plates.
Magpie
1601 16th Street
Magpie’s known for its farm-to-fork, seasonal eats, inspired by California’s Central Valley.
Darling Aviary
712 K Street
Darling Aviary is a vibrant Futuro-gothic rooftop bar and grill.
Jayna Gyro
3101 Folsom Boulevard
Jayna Gyro is a casual Greek eatery that also has a full bar and wine collection.
Aioli Bodega Espanola
1800 L Street
At Aioli Bodega Espanola, you’ll find tapas, authentic Spanish food and wine that’ll transport you to Andalusia, a southern community in Spain.
Punch Bowl Social
500 J Street
Aside from its craft drinks and food, Punch Bowl Social’s offering include an arcade and karaoke.
Camden Spit and Larder
555 Capitol Mall
At Camden, chef Oliver Ridgeway presents contemporary London-style foods. Its regular dinner menu features caviar and crumpets, English meat pie and steak tartare.
