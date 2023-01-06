You can eat a $45 three-course meal at Sacramento restaurants during this 2023 dining event

Sacramento’s downtown dining scene is a smorgasbord of choices, and during the city’s annual downtown dining event, you can get a taste of it for less than $50.

Dine Downtown is a culinary event where guests pay $45 per person to eat a three-course meal at a participating restaurants — and it’s back this month for its 18th year.

More than 30 restaurants will participate between Jan. 13 and Jan. 22. For each meal, $1 goes to the Food Literacy Center in Sacramento, according to the Downtown Sac flyer.

You can also gift this experience with a Shop 916 e-gift card.

Dine Downtown 2023 restaurants

See the restaurants that are participating in Dine Downtown 2023. Some establishments may offer vegan courses and optional beverage pairings.

Foundation Restaurant and Bar

400 L Street

Foundation Restaurant serves American dishes with a San Francisco influence. It also has a full-service bar and extensive wine selection.

See the menu.

Grange Restaurant and Bar

926 J Street

Grange, led by executive chef Dane Blom, is located in the Citizen Hotel. The restaurant is esteemed for its seasonal menus that feature locally sourced ingredients. They also have a two-story wine vault for tasting and pairing.

See the menu.

Brasserie Du Monde

1201 K Street

This French-inspired restaurant opened in 2015. Its regular dinner menu features charcuterie, filet mignon and duck confit.

Kodaiko Ramen and Bar

718 K Street

Situated a block from Golden 1 Center, Kodaiko serves classic Japanese dishes, such as ramen, sushi handrolls and chicken katsu, with local ingredients. They also serve craft cocktails, beer and sake.

See the menu.

Dawson’s Steakhouse

1209 L Street

Dawson’s is known for its modern take on classic steakhouse dishes, which include seafood and California grass-fed beef. It’s considered a AAA Four Diamond Sacramento restaurant.

See the menu.

Mayahuel

1200 K Street

Mayahuel, a Mexican restaurant, immerses guests with music, fine art, artisanal tequilas and food.

See the menu.

La Cosecha

917 9th Street

La Cosecha is “designed to bring people together.” The restaurant features Mexican fare on its regular dinner menu, including carnitas tacos, flautas and enchiladas verdes.

See the menu.

The 7th Street Standard

1122 7th Street

Voted one of Sacramento’s best new restaurants, 7th Street Standard offers new American cuisine.

See the menu.

Frank Fat’s

806 L Street

Sacramento’s iconic Frank Fat’s opened in 1939, serving up classic Chinese family-style dishes. The restaurant earned a James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award, an honor for local eateries that are embedded in the city’s community, and a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand for its good quality and value.

See the menu.

Tiger Restaurant and Bar

722 K Street

A few steps from Golden 1 Center, Tiger is a two-story restaurant and lounge. Its menu is inspired by the city’s diversity, and after dinner hours, it hosts live DJs.

See the menu.

Prelude Kitchen and Bar

1117 11th Street

Prelude is a contemporary American restaurant focused on local, farm-to-fork cuisine.

See the menu.

The Firehouse Restaurant

1112 2nd Street

The Firehouse Restaurant, in Old Sacramento, offers fine dining and a locally sourced menu.

See the menu.

Hawks Public House

1525 Alhambra Blvd

Hawks is a gastropub restaurant serving up New American menu items and cocktails.

See the menu.

Frog and Slim

1420 16th Street

Known for its Jazz and Blues atmosphere, Frog and Slim is an intimate dining experience. The supper club’s menu features local ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails.

See the menu.

Maydoon

1501 16th Street

Maydoon is a family-owned modern Persian restaurant.

See the menu.

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

1630 S Street

This Californian restaurant features comfort food, local beers and special cocktails.

See the menu.

Nash and Proper

1023 K Street

Nash and Proper is best known for its Nashville-style fried chicken. Originally a fried-chicken food truck, Nash and Proper is headed by chef Cecil Rhodes who’s been perfecting recipes for more than four years.

See the menu.

Station 16

1118 16th Street

Station 16 was voted as the best seafood restaurant in Sacramento for two years straight. It features a raw bar and specialty cocktails.

See the menu.

Capitol Garage

1500 K Street

Capitol Garage is woven in Sacramento history. Before moving to its current location, Capitol Garage was a venue for small bites, drinks and punk rock.

See the menu.

Revolution Winery

2831 S Street

Revolution offers food and wine pairings, which all locally sourced.

See the menu.

Rio City Cafe

1110 Front Street

Rio City Cafe is a new American restaurant featuring scenic views of Sacramento’s Tower Bridge, the river and Ziggurat.

See the menu.

Willow

1006 4th Street

Willow’s menu is inspired by Southern Italian and Mediterranean regions.

See the menu.

Kasbah

2115 J Street

Kasbah is a Middle Eastern restaurant that features craft cocktails, belly dancing, live music and hookah.

See the menu.

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

1815 K Street

The Porch serves up classic Southern dishes with local ingredients.

See the menu.

The Pilothouse Restaurant

1000 Front Street

Located at the Delta King Hotel’s grand dining room, The Pilothouse brings guests back in time with its authentic riverboat and views. Its known for its seasonal dishes sourced from local farms.

See the menu.

Midici

728 K Street

At Midici, you’ll find wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, calzones — including its signature Nutella calzone.

See the menu.

Tapa the World

2115 J Street

Tapa the World offers traditional Spanish cuisine and tapas, or small plates.

See the menu.

Magpie

1601 16th Street

Magpie’s known for its farm-to-fork, seasonal eats, inspired by California’s Central Valley.

See the menu.

Darling Aviary

712 K Street

Darling Aviary is a vibrant Futuro-gothic rooftop bar and grill.

See the menu.

Jayna Gyro

3101 Folsom Boulevard

Jayna Gyro is a casual Greek eatery that also has a full bar and wine collection.

See the menu.

Aioli Bodega Espanola

1800 L Street

At Aioli Bodega Espanola, you’ll find tapas, authentic Spanish food and wine that’ll transport you to Andalusia, a southern community in Spain.

Punch Bowl Social

500 J Street

Aside from its craft drinks and food, Punch Bowl Social’s offering include an arcade and karaoke.

See the menu

Camden Spit and Larder

555 Capitol Mall

At Camden, chef Oliver Ridgeway presents contemporary London-style foods. Its regular dinner menu features caviar and crumpets, English meat pie and steak tartare.

See the menu.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…