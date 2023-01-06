ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Prince Harry Shock: King Charles’ Youngest Son Allegedly Thought Princess Diana’s Car Crash Was All Part of a Plan, Reveals Seeing Late Mother’s Head Slumped on the Back Seat

Prince Harry is sharing his thoughts about Princess Diana’s untimely demise in his memoir Spare. Excerpts from the book detailed the Duke of Sussex’s thought process, as well as his reaction after learning that the then-Princess of Wales had passed on. Table of contents. Prince Harry Struggled For...
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Once Dated Lady Gaga, Shannon Larkin Reveals

A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a new episode of the 2020'd Podcast, and one...
Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
Poll: What’s the Best Black Sabbath Album? – Vote Now

Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, and have a total of 19 studio albums under their belt. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday...
Musician Turns Rock + Metal Favorites Into Beautiful Wedding Entrance Music

It can be a challenge for metalheads getting married, trying to fit the music they love into their special ceremony. But musician Stephen Beerkens has been coming to the rescue of many rockers figuring out a way to make some of their favorite songs fit the tone and nature of the special occasion by translating them into wedding entrance music.
